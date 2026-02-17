A new treatment for neuropathy

Dr. Mollie James, a board-certified surgeon and critical care specialist, treated critically ill patients during the height of the pandemic, often facing ethical dilemmas when standard treatments were restricted. Her refusal to receive the COVID shot and her commitment to providing what she believed was the best available care led to her dismissal from three ICUs during the Delta wave. Rather than retreating, Dr. James founded The James Clinic, a concierge functional medicine practice born from these experiences, emphasizing integrative, patient-centered approaches over conventional models.

Currently operating primarily in St. Louis (Chesterfield Valley), with additional locations in Iowa and an upcoming expansion to Des Moines, the clinic focuses on restoring cellular health, particularly through mitochondrial function. Dr. James highlights MitoRegen™ (also called Mitochondrial Reboot Protocol), an innovative intravenous therapy that replicates the body’s natural pulsatile insulin signaling. Studies dating back to the 1970s identified microscopic insulin oscillations from the pancreas to the liver, triggering enzymes that enhance mitochondrial efficiency and ATP production. Illness disrupts this signal, causing mitochondria to shift away from glucose utilization and lose energy output.

This therapy uses a specialized pump to deliver tiny, pulsatile doses of regular insulin (typically 10-15 units total over three hours) intravenously, mimicking natural bursts every six minutes. Patients often carb-load beforehand, with blood sugar monitored every 15 minutes to prevent hypoglycemia as awakened mitochondria consume glucose. Research cited in her practice shows a 30% increase in ATP production, with profound effects on conditions like neuropathy—published data indicate 90-95% resolution after 12 treatments. Dr. James shares a striking case of a team member whose chemo-induced burning pain vanished within an hour of starting treatment.

The approach views mitochondria as the “root of the root” problem in chronic illness. Exhausted cells enter survival mode, halting repair and detox processes encoded in DNA. By boosting energy, the therapy empowers innate healing, potentially reversing issues like dementia, stroke damage, fatty liver, and cirrhosis. For vaccine-injured patients—whom Dr. James believes suffered mitochondrial toxicity from spike protein—the treatment holds promise, though many affected individuals face financial and trust barriers five years later.

Complementing this are advanced diagnostics like GlycoCheck, which visualizes the glycocalyx (arterial lining damaged by COVID, contributing to clots, strokes, and heart attacks) via sublingual microscopy, paired with Revasca, a seaweed-based supplement for repair. Other offerings include EBOO (extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation) for filtration of cytokines, spike protein remnants, and debris, plus ozone, oxygen, UV/light therapy; soft hyperbaric chambers for neurologic and wound issues; PRP injections; peptides; and foundational supports like CoQ10, L-carnitine, red light therapy, and detox protocols emphasizing sleep, movement, sunlight, clean diet, and hydration.

Dr. James advocates a holistic concierge model with monthly follow-ups, troubleshooting, and objective testing (e.g., VO2 max) to track progress. She practices telemedicine widely but recommends in-person initial visits for testing.

Despite her clean record and exoneration from prior board scrutiny, Dr. James faces unexplained delays in obtaining a Texas medical license—over 15 months since applying in November of the prior year. She suspects irregularities, noting Texas’s streamlined processes for foreign-trained physicians amid shortages, yet her references (sent multiple times) went unlocated.

Through JamesClinic.com, Dr. James offers hope for those with complex, energy-depleted conditions, prioritizing root-cause restoration over symptom masking. Her work represents a shift toward empowering cellular resilience in an era of rising chronic illness.

Follow Dr. James on X and on Instagram.