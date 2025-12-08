American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology: Inject or Else!

Board-certified obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorpe reveals the shocking institutional capture of America’s leading OB/GYN organizations during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. What began as cautious neutrality toward vaccination in pregnancy abruptly reversed—within the span of a single human gestation—into aggressive promotion by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM). Dr. Thorpe and his wife, attorney Maggie Thorpe, used Freedom of Information Act requests to uncover financial ties that explained this inexplicable 180-degree turn.

The turning point came on September 27, 2021, when ABOG, in collusion with the American Board of Medical Specialties and the Federation of State Medical Boards, issued a chilling threat to 62,000 obstetricians: inject pregnant patients with the novel mRNA products or risk loss of board certification and licensure. Dr. Thorpe, a former ABOG oral board examiner, refused to comply. When the executive director refused to speak with him, Thorpe responded with a meticulously documented 16-page open letter—fifteen pages of argument backed by 1,019 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating catastrophic reproductive harms in the first year alone. His pioneering analysis of VAERS data during the initial ten months of the rollout revealed fetal deaths, miscarriages, placental abruption, and maternal hemorrhage at unprecedented rates.

The letter went viral. Rather than engage or refute the evidence, the boards fell silent. Discovery in any lawsuit would have been devastating, so they retreated. Dr. Thorpe retained his certification and continues practicing—the rare obstetrician who forced the machine to blink.

He shared one representative tragedy from his forthcoming book, Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable. A close friend’s daughter-in-law, previously delivered of a healthy baby pre-2020, received the COVID injections while pregnant. Sudden complete placental abruption necessitated emergency cesarean section. The baby was stillborn; the mother required massive transfusion and barely survived. Such stories, Thorpe says quietly, “have been my life for the last five years.”

While ACOG, ABOG, and SMFM continue to recommend COVID vaccination in pregnancy—now contradicting even the new HHS leadership under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—independent physicians like Thorpe, McCullough, and Biss rely on real-world outcomes rather than captured guidelines. Thorpe contrasts their courage with the cowardice of figures like Dr. Marcus Zervos of Henry Ford Health System, who allegedly buried a large retrospective study showing dramatic increases in chronic disease, neurological injury, and death among children of vaccinated mothers because publication would jeopardize his career.

Dr. Thorpe’s message is unflinching: the professional societies meant to protect mothers and babies were purchased, the data were clear from the beginning, and the human cost is incalculable. Yet because of warriors like him who refused to be silenced, the truth is finally breaking through. Every copy of his book sold funds grants for vaccine-injured families abandoned by a government that acknowledges harm in fewer than 0.2 percent of claims.

In an era of institutional betrayal, Dr. James Thorpe stands as living proof that one physician armed with evidence and conscience can force even the most powerful medical cartels to back down.

Follow Dr. Thorpe on X at @jathorpmfm and visit his website, drjamesthorp.com.