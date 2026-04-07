Writing a book is a test in patience. Having finished the manuscript almost a year ago, I’ve been waiting with bated breath for the release. Last weekend I finally received the first twenty-five hard copies and now must decide who to send these to.

“Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies” is my no-holds-barred tell-all memoir. It serves as both a tribute to those who stood with me and a reckoning for the people and institutions that tried to destroy me over the past six years.

If you’re worried you might be in the book, you probably are. If you helped me fight back, I made sure to include you. And if you played a role but didn’t make it into this book, don’t worry—you’ll likely appear in the sequel. Since I turned in the manuscript a year ago, the fight has continued, and many more people have entered my sphere. While this book is the story of my survival, the next one will be the story of our victory.

After a quick skim, I realized how large that list of people I mentioned in the book is and asked Claude AI to assist. Here’s the list. It’s probably not complete, but it’s close.

The Author & Family

Mary Talley Bowden (author)

Army Perry (brother-in-law)

Physicians & Medical Professionals

Dr. Kyle McCutcheon (ENT employer)

Dr. Alasdair Gilchrist (colleague ENT)

Dr. Richard Goode (mentor at Stanford)

Dr. Fee (Dr. W.F. Fee, Stanford otolaryngology)

Dr. Mas Takashima (Houston Methodist ENT chair)

Dr. Omar Ahmed (Houston Methodist ENT)

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Pierre Kory (FLCCC co-founder)

Dr. Paul Marik (FLCCC co-founder)

Dr. Joseph Varon (UMMC critical care and FLCCC founder)

Dr. Zev Zelenko (hydroxychloroquine protocol)

Dr. Richard Bartlett (budesonide advocate)

Dr. Thomas Borody (ivermectin researcher, Australia)

Dr. Stella Immanuel (America’s Frontline Doctors)

Dr. Peter McCullough (Texas physician)

Dr. Richard Urso (Texas physician)

Dr. Simone Gold (America’s Frontline Doctors)

Dr. Peter Hotez (Baylor vaccine researcher)

Dr. Eric Hensen (Palestine, TX ENT)

Dr. Anna Pou (Hurricane Katrina case)

Dr. Robert Apter (FDA lawsuit co-plaintiff)

Dr. John Littell (COVID conference speaker)

Dr. Mollie James (St. Louis surgeon)

Dr. Kat Lindley (physician ally)

Dr. Lynn Fynn (physician ally)

Dr. Brian Tyson (physician)

Dr. George Fareed (physician)

Dr. Craig Wax (physician)

Dr. Ben Marble (physician)

Dr. Simon Goddek (physician)

Dr. Jen Gunter / “The Vajenda” (obstetrician, critic)

Mama Doctor Jones (obstetrician YouTuber)

Dr. Nelly Arielle Heiman (Houston Methodist OB)

Dr. Stuart Solomon (Houston Methodist Medical Staff President)

Dr. Ronny Ford (Texas Huguley chief medical officer)

Dr. Cristin Dickerson (Green Imaging radiologist)

Dr. Juliet Breeze (FMMA coleader)

Dr. Oscar Tamez (ENT)

Dr. Robert McLean (ENT)

Dr. Devinder Bhatia (Houston cardiothoracic surgeon)

Dr. Satish Nayak (TMB member)

Dr. Sherif Zaafran (TMB president)

Dr. Irvin Zeitler (former TMB president, expert witness)

Dr. Alex Gilman (TMB expert witness)

Dr. Robert Bredt (TMB medical director)

Dr. Gavin Shokar (Wisconsin hospital)

Dr. David O’Rourke (UPenn neurosurgery professor)

Dr. Molly Rutherford (physician)

Dr. Renata Moon (physician)

Dr. Kelly Victory (physician)

Dr. Sam Sigoloff (physician)

Dr. Michael Turner (physician)

Dr. Scott Jensen (physician)

Dr. James Thorp (physician)

Dr. Kirk Milhoan (physician)

Dr. Meryl Nass (physician)

Dr. Theresa Long (physician)

Dr. Charles Hoffe (physician)

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (physician)

Dr. Ryan Cole (physician)

Dr. Scott Miller (physician)

Dr. Ron Creque (physician)

Dr. Steve LaTulippe (physician)

Dr. Angie Farella (physician)

Dr. Richard Edgerly (physician)

Dr. Kirk Moore (Utah plastic surgeon)

Dr. Eithan Haim (Baylor whistleblower)

Dr. Joseph Ladapo (Florida Surgeon General)

Dr. Marty Makary (FDA/HHS)

Dr. Vinay Prasad (physician/author)

Dr. Jimmy Widmer (TEXPAC head)

Dr. Valerie Smith (TMA pediatrician)

Dr. Ori Hampel (Houston urologist)

Dr. Linda Villarreal (TMA president)

Dr. Charleta Guillory (Texas Pediatric Society president)

Dr. M. Brett Cooper (UT Southwestern)

Dr. Shanna Combs (TMA activist)

Dr. Emily Briggs (TMA activist)

Dr. Maria Monge (adolescent medicine)

Dr. Sealy Massingill (Planned Parenthood CMO)

Dr. John Carlo (TMA LGBTQ section)

Dr. D. Michael Ready (TMA delegate)

Dr. May Lau (UT Southwestern)

Dr. Hector Granados (El Paso physician)

Dr. Jason Terk (TMA pediatrician)

Dr. Christina Propst (Houston pediatrician)

Dr. Joseph Valenti (TMA/TMLT board chair)

Dr. John Hellerstedt (Texas DSHS Commissioner)

Dr. Jennifer Shuford (current Texas DSHS Commissioner)

Dr. Marc Boom (Houston Methodist CEO)

Dr. Richard Ogden Roberts (Texas Children’s Hospital)

Dr. David Paul (Texas Children’s Hospital)

Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIAID/government)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC director)

Deborah Conrad (physician’s assistant, whistleblower)

Casey Means (ENT/biotech, surgeon general nominee)

Nurses

Jennifer Bridges (nurse, fired by Houston Methodist)

Kimberly Peeples (nurse, fired by Sunset Clinic)

Kimberley Witzel (Ft. Worth nurse, Jones case)

Alison Barkholtz (Wisconsin nurse, Schara case)

Hollee McInnis (Wisconsin nurse, Schara case)

Patients

Mr. Rodriguez (veteran COVID patient)

Jason Jones (hospital prisoner patient)

Erin Jones (Jason’s wife)

John Nelson Russell (18-year-old, Memorial Hermann)

Grace Schara (19-year-old, Down syndrome, Wisconsin)

Scott Schara (Grace’s father)

Jessica (Grace’s sister)

Jacob Jones (Jason Jones’s son)

Lawyers & Legal Figures

Ralph Lorigo (attorney, hospital cases)

Beth Parlato (attorney, Jones case)

Jerri Lynn Ward (local attorney)

Steve Mitby (Houston trial lawyer)

Michael Barnhart (attorney)

Amy Swanholm (TMB Board attorney)

Jared Kelson / Boyden Gray (FDA lawsuit attorney)

Robert Barnes (attorney)

Ilya Feoktistov (attorney)

Steven Biss (defamation attorney)

Dennis Postiglione (defamation attorney, Austin)

Warner Mendenhall (Freedom Counsel, Schara case)

Brook Jackson (Pfizer whistleblower)

Rachel Rodriguez (Vires Law Group)

Judge Lauren Reeder (Harris County)

Judge Mike Engelhart (Harris County)

Judge Christine Nowak (493rd District Court)

Justices Randy Wilson, Kevin Jewell, Charles Spain (Texas 14th Court of Appeals)

Judges Frances Bourliot, Jerry Zimmerer (Texas 14th Court of Appeals)

Judges Rachelle Robles, Linda Burgess (SOAH)

Joshua Ross (Texas Huguley attorney)

Politicians & Government Officials

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor)

Ron DeSantis (Florida Governor)

Xavier Becerra (HHS Secretary)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS Secretary/former presidential candidate)

Nicole Shanahan (RFK Jr.’s running mate)

Vivek Murthy (US Surgeon General)

Jerome Adams (US Surgeon General)

Jen Psaki (White House Press Secretary)

Andrew Slavitt (White House COVID advisor)

Jim Jordan (Rep., R-Ohio)

Amy Klobuchar (Senator, Minnesota)

Jack Dorsey (Twitter CEO)

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO)

Rachel Levine (Admiral, HHS)

Pam Bondi (US Attorney General)

Ken Paxton (Texas AG)

Alan Wilson (South Carolina AG)

Mike Johnson (Speaker of the House)

Rep. Brian Harrison (Texas)

Sen. Bob Hall (Texas Senate District 2)

Rep. Steve Toth (Texas)

Sen. Mayes Middleton (Texas)

Rep. Tony Tinderholt (Texas)

Rep. Jeff Leach (Texas)

Speaker Dade Phelan (Texas)

Rep. Ann Johnson (Texas)

Rep. Brad Paquette (Michigan State Rep.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Rep. Julie Johnson (Texas Democrat)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Texas Democrat)

Rep. Joanne Shofner (Texas)

Rep. Wesley Virdell (Texas)

Rep. Helen Kerwin (Texas)

Rep. Gary VanDeaver (Texas)

Sen. Kevin Sparks (Texas)

Sen. Van Taylor (Plano)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas)

Larry Ellison (tech billionaire, Trump White House)

Donald Trump (President)

Media & Public Figures

Michael Berry (Houston radio host)

Wayne Dolcefino (investigative reporter)

Julian Gill (Houston Chronicle reporter)

Emily Miller (Washington DC reporter)

Bill Barajas (KPRC 2 reporter)

Jessica Willey (ABC13 reporter)

Keith Allen (CNN)

Daniel Horowitz (The Blaze podcast)

Joe Rogan (podcaster)

Tucker Carlson (media personality)

Jesse Kelly (political commentator)

Jimmy Dore (comedian/commentator)

Nick Sawyer (No License for Disinformation)

Savannah Sparks / “RxOrcist” (social media influencer)

Imran Ahmed (CCDH CEO)

Todd Wolynn (Shots Heard Round the World)

Chad Hermann (Shots Heard Round the World)

Lindsay Penney / “TexasLindsay” (social media)

Sharon Barnes (TMB nonphysician member)

Jarrett Schneider (TMB media relations)

Tandra Cobern (Texas Huguley administrator)

Winnie Brown (Houston Methodist medical staff director)

Karl Mundt (MicroGenDX rep)

Arian Campo-Flores (Wall Street Journal)

Other Notable Names

Calley Means (MAHA advisor, lobbyist)

Grady Means (Calley & Casey’s father, former White House aide)

Anne Wojcicki (former 23andMe CEO)

Susie Wiles (Trump chief of staff)

Brianne Dressen (React19 co-founder)

Dr. Joel Wallskog (React19 co-founder)

Greta Crawford (”Protocol Kills” website)

Laura Bartlett (Protocol Kills co-creator)

Thomas Jefferson (historical reference)

Galileo (historical reference)

Nelson Rockefeller (historical, Grady Means worked for him)

Pre-order now!