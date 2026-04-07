Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Donna Sudbrook's avatar
Donna Sudbrook
Apr 7Edited

Praying for miraculous change.

Praying for God's richest blessings to be poured out on everyone on this list. Thanking God for the work that everyone has done for the truth. So so so so so many people have been helped.

We are so grateful. Thank you for everything you have done for the truth.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
Apr 7

Thank you for naming names, good and bad. And of course, thanks to so many who worked behind the scenes without fanfare or notoriety to spread the word, share and write Substacks, change their own minds, and help family, friends, neighbors, and anyone else who would listen.

Hero warriors willing to speak out are rare. You're one of the rare ones! And thank you for interviewing others who have been hurt so deeply by censorship and egregious medical procedures. Your interviews are acts of selflessness and much appreciated.

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