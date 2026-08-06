Australian Doctor's License Suspended for Prescribing Ivermectin

Dr. My Le Trinh, a general practitioner in Sydney with more than 27 years in practice, faced an abrupt and prolonged professional crisis beginning September 27, 2021. Until that point she had maintained a spotless professional record, but on a single day, she was notified of two complaints lodged hours apart through the same portal. One originated from a junior doctor at a hospital concerning a COVID patient Trinh had treated remotely with ivermectin; the patient’s condition worsened and was admitted. The intern later told Trinh she had acted on instructions from a superior, an associate professor and toxicologist at Westmead Hospital. The second complaint came from an individual identifying as “John Smith,” who alleged concern for a friend’s health after an ivermectin prescription and claimed Trinh was an “anti-vaxxer” promoting alternative COVID treatments online. Contact details for this complainant proved invalid. The prescription in question belonged to a family member of Trinh’s; she had left it at a pharmacy after supplies ran short, and the pharmacy later handed it to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

Australian authorities had severely restricted ivermectin prescribing by general practitioners, limiting it to specialists for approved indications and citing concerns about supply for conditions such as scabies in Aboriginal communities. Hydroxychloroquine had faced earlier and stricter limits. Official guidance for diagnosed COVID patients emphasized isolation at home under daily health-officer checks, with only paracetamol recommended and pulse-oximeter monitoring; patients were directed to hospital if their condition worsened. Trinh, having researched early treatments and followed clinicians associated with groups such as the COVID Medical Network, chose to offer ivermectin-based regimens via telehealth to patients confined by health orders.

Regulators treated the dual notifications as grounds for an emergency hearing, determining she posed a risk to the public and suspending her registration the same day. Nearly five years later she remains unable to practice or provide medical advice. She pursued appeals, a judicial review, and proceedings through the tribunal and higher courts, only to encounter procedural complications when arguments were altered under pressure. Concurrently the Health Care Complaints Commission investigated and prosecuted her for unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct, including failure to surrender records of 20–30 patients—records she withheld on independent legal advice that the request lacked proper authority. In mid-2025 she was found guilty at the first stage of proceedings; the second stage, concerning sanctions, remains pending while she has filed a fresh appeal and judicial review in the Supreme Court.

Trinh acknowledges she could have submitted and ended the matter more quickly. She has instead continued the fight, citing the need to defend the principle that doctors may exercise clinical judgment, including legitimate off-label prescribing once recognized even by health ministers early in the pandemic. The experience has been deeply traumatic, leaving her uncertain whether she will ever return to practice. Her account illustrates the intensity of regulatory responses to early-treatment approaches in Australia, the speed with which suspension can occur, and the protracted, costly legal processes that follow when a practitioner contests the outcome.

Follow Dr. Trinh on X @myletrinh123 and donate to her legal fund here.