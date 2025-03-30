Dr. Kimberly Biss, a seasoned OB-GYN from Tampa, Florida, has become a prominent voice challenging the safety of COVID-19 shots for pregnant women. With decades of experience and tenure as chief of medical staff at her hospital during the pandemic, her concerns stem from clinical observations and data analysis.

Pfizer’s post-marketing surveillance, released under court order, revealed troubling outcomes: of 270 pregnant women vaccinated, only 32 were followed up with, with 26 (81%) experiencing miscarriages. Even if all 270 are considered, the rate is 9-10% — still above the typical 6%. Stillbirths rose five-fold from 5.8 to 31 per 1,000, and neonatal deaths jumped eight-fold from 3.9 to 31 per 1,000.

Her doubts deepened after a pregnant patient at her hospital died of COVID-19, prompting questions about early treatment and vaccine safety. She faced pushback — three colleagues tried to oust her from her position after she spoke out. Dr. Biss highlights the exclusion of pregnant women from Pfizer’s initial trials, where participants were told to avoid intercourse or use strict contraception, signaling uncertainty about reproductive risks.

Pfizer’s data contrasts with public health claims. In April 2021, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the vaccines safe for pregnant women, a stance later backed by groups like ACOG despite limited evidence. Dr. Biss argues this was premature, pointing to studies showing spike protein in placentas and lipid nanoparticles — used in mRNA vaccines — accumulating in ovaries, raising long-term reproductive concerns.

The CDC’s V-safe data reports a 13% miscarriage rate, though some suggest it could be higher. In her own practice, Dr. Biss saw miscarriages rise from 4% in 2020 to 8% in 2021 and 15% in 2022, peaking at 30% in January 2023. Most of her patients (65% – 70%) were vaccinated, primarily with Pfizer. Collaborating with statistician Jessica Rose, she published these findings in November 2022, fueling her call for scrutiny.

Dr. Biss’s critique challenges the narrative of vaccine safety for pregnant women, urging a closer look at the data behind the numbers. Along with Drs. James Thorp and Peter McCullough recently published a paper, “Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the Medical Industrial Complex Claim? Part I.” Dr. Biss and colleagues continue to research the effects of the COVID shots on health through her group ABRG. Follow Dr. Biss on X @docbiss.

