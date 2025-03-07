Brook Jackson’s case has renewed promise with the new administration, and she joined me to discuss on America Outloud News Pulse. Every Monday at 4pm to CST, I interview guests on this independent radio network. The following day, interviews go to podcast, available on Apple and Android Podcasts or through the America Outloud website. Tune in next week where I’ll be talking to two warrior moms whose children suffered permanent brain damage following the MMR vaccine.

COVID started five years ago, and though the disease is no longer a threat, little to nothing has been done to rectify the mistakes that were made. Trust in our healthcare system is at an all-time low, with only 17% of Americans feeling confident in the care they receive. The government’s response to the pandemic permanently stained the credibility of our public health agencies, and people no longer trust doctors like they once did.

Our country has a large open wound from the pandemic, and ignoring it will not help it heal. Beyond apologies, the first step towards restoration is to correct the mistakes and demand accountability.

The government has largely remained quiet in the aftermath of the pandemic, but in response to Biden’s sweeping pardon of Fauci, seventeen state attorney generals, led by Alan Wilson of South Carolina, recently signed a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, asking for an investigation into Fauci’s role in the pandemic response. Five of these states – Kansas, Texas, Utah, Mississippi, and Louisiana – have sued Pfizer for fraud, false advertising, and hiding adverse reactions.

While these actions bring hope, one woman started fighting for justice years earlier, before Pfizer even brought the COVID shots to the market.

With two decades of research experience, Brook Jackson accepted a new position as Regional Director of Operations with Ventavia Research Group on September 8, 2020. Her primary responsibility was to oversee the conduct of Pfizer’s Phase 3 COVID-19 mRNA trial at several locations in Texas.

Brook’s job was to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of the people volunteering to be in the study and ensure the integrity of the information collected. Immediately, she noticed problems, stating, “In the 20 years that I have been involved in clinical research, I have never seen a study conducted by an investigative site, managed by a contractor, or overseen by a pharmaceutical sponsor that scared me until then.”

Brook witnessed investigators glossing over informed consent, fabricating and falsifying data, failing to test ill patients, failing to keep clinicians blinded, and failing to report adverse events.

She didn’t wait, and after being there for only eighteen days, Brook reported her concerns to the FDA. Within hours, she was fired.

Three months later, Pfizer’s mRNA shot received EUA approval. Brook looked at the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine used to justify the approval and knew the data from her site – encompassing 3% of the 44,000 subjects – wasn’t excluded as it should have been. The consequences are dire ⎯ to date; over 13.7 billion doses of the COVID shot have been given around the world to people who were told the product had been subjected to rigorous safety standards.

With the help of her attorneys, Warner Mendenhall and Robert Barnes, Brook filed a False Claims Act lawsuit against Pfizer. The fight has been brutal, and she joins me today on America Outloud News to give us an update. If she wins, she will bankrupt Pfizer. If she loses, public health policies will continue to protect research fraud.

For more information on Brook’s lawsuit, go to her website and follow her on X.