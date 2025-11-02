Covid Truth-Teller Runs for Governor: Security, Sovereignty and Grass-Roots Fire

Doc Pete Chambers—a decorated Green Beret surgeon and Texas gubernatorial candidate—has an extraordinary background and bold vision to challenge Governor Greg Abbott. A Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient with a Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Medical Badge, and 12 deployments (three in combat), Chambers is no ordinary politician. As a Special Operations surgeon, flight surgeon, and 9/11 responder, he embodies resilience.

Forged by military service into a “Swiss Army knife” leader, Chambers excels at assimilating information and decentralizing power. He aims to restore sovereignty to Texans by dissolving bloated agencies like the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Texas Medical Board (TMB), replacing them with citizen-led task forces. “Action is always better than inaction,” he insists, prioritizing grassroots input over corporate optics.

Texans crave authenticity. Exhausted by decisions favoring corporate profit and H-1B visas that displace local jobs, they want leaders focused on people—the true “center of gravity.” Young families struggle under taxes that make homeownership nearly impossible. Chambers gathers everyday experts into task forces, fusing their insights into actionable plans. From day one in office, he pledges real change: no campaigning, just results. Unlike the “cloistered” Abbott, backed by a $90–100 million war chest, Chambers stays accessible, engaging on social media and touring small towns.

Victory is within reach in an off-cycle election requiring just 1.2–1.5 million votes from Texas’s 20 million. Chambers emphasizes transparency and security—border, fiscal, and bodily autonomy. “The country has changed in the last four years,” he observes. Security underpins everything, including informed consent eroded by “corporate medicine.” Recalling his father’s house calls—delivering babies, removing tonsils—Chambers mourns the loss of true family medicine.

His COVID experience defines him. On Abbott’s task force, he watched millions wasted on ventilators and Chinese PCR tests. As a bio-weapons expert, red flags emerged: coronavirus is the common cold, yet something felt “off.” At the border with Operation Lone Star, vaccinated troops presented myocarditis and strokes—abnormal for young soldiers. Whistleblower data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) revealed an 11x spike in neurologic disorders. Four doctors, including Chambers, testified against DOD mandates. Retaliation was swift: declared persona non grata, his career ended. “We took the hit,” he says. The DMED system “broke” after their report, data suspiciously altered.

To reform Texas healthcare, Chambers champions decentralization, starting with eliminating boards vulnerable to MICE (Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego). He intends to appoint leaders of true character—uncoercible, ego in check. “Stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything.” His informed consent saved lives; defying unlawful orders cost his job but upheld ethics.

Grassroots momentum powers the campaign. At docpetechambers.org, volunteers canvass and signs rise. Filing November 8, the primary falls on March 3—“Liberation Day.” “The grassroots in Texas is on fire,” he declares, rejecting Uniparty complacency.

Chambers didn’t seek this role; he was called. Wearing only the U.S. and Texas flags, he fights for all. His story inspires hope: a superhero veteran ready to lead with competence, courage, and people-first policy.