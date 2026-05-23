Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Pamela J Thompson's avatar
Pamela J Thompson
2d

Thank you Dr. Bowden for having the courage to do the right thing and speak truth during COVID when other physicians did not. Your voice was a beacon to me during the darkness of COVID as I’m certain it was for many others.

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Bob Carlson's avatar
Bob Carlson
2d

I’m sorry you had to go through the giants but glad you were able to be a help to many. As for me, never believed in the pandemic. Thank you for your contribution to truth

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