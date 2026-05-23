A brief introduction…

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COVID was a highly predictable disease, easy to diagnose without a test, and because it was virtually the only illness I treated for two years, I quickly mastered it. The disease started like any other viral illness, and most recovered with minimal or no treatment, but in the small percentage who struggled, Day Eight was a turning point. By the eighth day of symptoms, patients either began the road to recovery or started to spiral down the drain.

With COVID’s predictable time course, I learned the importance of early interventions to thwart possible death. In my hands, proper treatment before Day Eight guaranteed survival. After Day Eight, a subset of patients, typically those with multiple comorbid conditions who did not receive early treatment, markedly worsened as a tidal wave of inflammation gripped their bodies.

I gained extensive experience preventing patients from getting to this point and a more limited, but highly rewarding, experience saving patients who came to me late and under other circumstances would have likely died in the hospital.

I successfully treated over six thousand COVID patients; I’ve never treated this many patients with one disease in my career and likely never will again. Nonetheless, the impact I made was minimal in the grand scheme of a worldwide pandemic. Were it not for social media, I would have likely been left alone. But when I made the mistake of sharing my findings publicly, international media branded me as “dangerous,” and my life changed in ways I’d never imagined.

Prior to the pandemic, medicine as a profession enjoyed a sterling reputation. Hospitals were regarded as safe havens where well-meaning physicians and nurses used every power at their disposal to save lives. Doctors welcomed sick patients, and pharmacists filled their prescriptions, barring any legitimate safety concerns. The seeds of corruption were present but well hidden. It took the largest public health event of our time for them to sprout.

Fear drives people to embrace the arms of authority, and during the pandemic, the arms of authority returned the embrace and squeezed hard. COVID killed a lot of people unnecessarily, and in the process, uncovered massive failures in our public health system. Like the “emperor with no clothes,” our government leaders commanded, “Trust the experts,” while delivering a chaotic and flawed response shrouded in a guise of certainty. Doctors and nurses were neutered, as bureaucrats meant to control purse strings morphed into bureaucrats controlling patient care.

The pandemic should have been a wake-up call, but even with a new administration at the helm, few are willing to talk about the one issue that directly impacted every single American. I write this memoir as one of the few physicians who stood up to and tried to take down Goliath. It turns out the forces I faced are larger and stronger than Goliath, but the journey has been meaningful.