Hospitals are supposed to heal, but during the pandemic, going to the hospital meant almost certain death. By the end of 2020, the United States, with 4.2% of the world’s population, had 17% of the COVID-19 deaths. The in-hospital mortality rate for Medicare patients is roughly 3.5% from all causes, but a 2021 analysis of Medicare data showed a staggering 80% of COVID hospitalizations ended in death.

The high death rate was due to failed protocols. The primary medication used to treat hospitalized COVID patients, remdesivir, has been shown to cause kidney, liver, and/or heart damage. Studies have noted rates of kidney injury ranging from 14% to 25%, about 5–10% of patients showed increased liver enzymes, with rare cases escalating to severe hepatotoxicity, and cardiac events in roughly 11–12% with bradycardia (slow heart rate) being the most frequent, affecting up to 31%.

COVID patients were treated like lepers by their primary care doctors, told to wait to seek help until they couldn’t breathe. On the verge of suffocation, panic, and desperation compelled people to go to the hospital and succumb to their protocols. Inside the hospital, informed consent was discarded, and patients essentially became prisoners. Thanks to what happened during the pandemic, people now fear hospitals, and one of the most common questions patients ask me is, “Where should I go if I get sick?” Sadly, I don’t have a good answer for them, but thanks to the efforts of my guest today, I can guide them on how to stand up for themselves if they do need to be hospitalized.

In August 2021, during the third and largest surge of the pandemic, Greta Crawford fell ill with COVID and, when her oxygen saturation dropped to 66%, felt she had no choice but to go to the hospital. She was given “COVID medicine” with no explanation of potential side effects. She developed complications from the protocol, and though she did survive, she has taken years to heal. During her stay, she asked for but was denied ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and her pulmonologist badgered her to get the COVID shot, telling her she would die if she didn’t. Greta is a fighter, and the more they pushed, the stronger she got. She was lucky and, after seven days, escaped from the hospital alive.

Once she got out, Greta realized her hospital experience was not unique. She heard similar stories from around the country, as she put it, “Different versions of the same crime,” and decided to compile these stories onto a website, ProtocolKills. She partnered with Laura Bartlett to add information on patient rights and informed consent, creating an invaluable patient consent form to take to the hospital. The website also includes a “hospital hostage helpline” people can call to get advice and coaching while in the hospital.

People are most vulnerable while dawning on the doorstep of a hospital, and most sick people don’t realize their rights nor have the strength to defend them. I encourage everyone to get prepared, go to Greta’s website and have the documents you need ready in case of an emergency.

Listen to our interview on America Out Loud News here.