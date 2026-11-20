Israeli foreign affairs expert Dr. Clifford Kiracofe discusses Christian Zionism as a distinct and influential strand within American support for Israel. Drawing on his years as a senior staff member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 1980s, Kirakoff describes observing a steady increase in pro-Israel campaign contributions and corresponding policy alignment. He distinguishes the Israel lobby as having both Jewish Zionist and Christian Zionist components, arguing that the latter rests on a theological interpretation that emerged in Britain in the early nineteenth century and later entered American Protestant denominations after the Civil War.

Kiracofe traces political Zionism’s presence in U.S. politics to the late nineteenth century, noting early Christian advocacy in the 1880s, the 1897 Basel Congress, and the role of figures such as Louis Brandeis in shaping Woodrow Wilson’s favorable view. He presents President Truman’s rapid recognition of Israel in 1948 as the pivotal postwar decision, after which successive administrations, with limited exceptions such as Eisenhower’s handling of the 1956 Suez crisis, have maintained close alignment. In his account, post-1956 lobbying intensified; public campaign-finance records show substantial contributions to large majorities of both the House and Senate from AIPAC and related organizations.

More recently, particularly Operation Warp Speed during the first Trump administration. Kiracofe highlights Jared Kushner’s coordinating role and his reported interactions with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. He notes that Israel conducted an early and extensive rollout of the Pfizer shot, that Bourla maintained close ties with Israeli leadership, and that both figures have been associated with the Chabad movement. These connections, together with broader links among Israeli biotechnology, Silicon Valley technology investment, and U.S. pharmaceutical interests, are presented as forming a network that influenced the rapid authorization and distribution of mRNA COVID shots.

Kiracofe also addresses Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s evolution on related issues. After Kennedy’s earlier criticism of public-health policy, his later statements equating antisemitism with a societal malady comparable to historical plagues, and his acceptance of a substantial advance for a book supportive of Israel, strike Kiracofe as unexpected. He suggests possible influence from advisors or financial incentives while reiterating longstanding questions, raised by some analysts, about whether concerns over Israel’s nuclear program resulted in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Kiracofe emphasizes the scale of congressional dependence on pro-Israel funding and cites a recent Pentagon assessment identifying Israeli intelligence activities as a significant counterintelligence concern. He points to polling data indicating that younger Americans, across both left-leaning and conservative Christian cohorts, express greater skepticism toward unconditional U.S. support for Israel. In his view, this generational shift coincides with a broader decline in the quality of American political leadership and an increased risk of entanglement in Middle Eastern conflicts that could escalate further.

The combination of theological, financial, and institutional factors has produced a durable pro-Israel orientation in U.S. policy since 1948, one that Kiracofe argues warrants closer public scrutiny, particularly as new generations enter the electorate.

Read more in Dr. Clifford Kiracofe’s book, “The Dark Crusade: The Israel Lobby and Christian Zionism.”