Dangerous Misinformation

Bellatrix
2d

Thank Dr. Bowden, for this information and for all you do for us! And a very Merry Christmas to you and yours!

Big E
2dEdited

While we agree gold and silver can’t be cancelled (easily) and are not weighing in on pros or cons of precious metals or Goldco specifically, we do want to point out that gold HAS been cancelled/ confiscated in the past. An authoritarian government could do this again (do not comply!).

From Grok:

_____

In the United States, gold was confiscated in 1933 via President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order 6102, signed on April 5, requiring citizens to surrender gold coins, bullion, and certificates to the Federal Reserve by May 1 in exchange for $20.67 per ounce.

_____

Also consider where you store precious metals. There’s no perfect option, but a few you may want to AVOID are:

* Bank “safety” deposit boxes.

Bank could prevent your access to the box if you fall out of favor, law enforcement could confiscate the box or many boxes for “investigation,” bank vault could have a break-in, another “plandemic” could shut down banks and prevent access to your box, bank could stop offering boxes altogether. All this has happened.

* Other precious metal storage companies besides banks (same issues could arise as for banks).

* Commercial storage lockers, trunk of your car, etc. (super insecure).

Precious metals also can be a great hedge against inflation. But avoid putting all your money in precious metals. You should have (and use) lots of cash (again being careful where you store it) and have some money accessible for paying online when you have no cash options for purchasing. We must keep cash alive!

Consider gold and silver as emergency money if things get dire and regular money no longer works, the internet is down, etc. Plan ahead and find out where you could convert your precious metals to cash if necessary.

Buy a good, strong safe (or several stored in multiple places). Be sure safes are fireproof and waterproof and air out weekly if you can, especially if you store paper or coins that aren’t wrapped in protective packaging.

