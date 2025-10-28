Fixing our Healthcare System

The American healthcare system stands as a monument to inefficiency, manipulation, and misplaced priorities. Far from delivering affordable care, it burdens families with skyrocketing premiums—now exceeding $20,000 annually for many—while 90% of insured Americans never surpass their deductibles. This disconnect reveals a system rigged not for patients or physicians, but for hospitals, insurers, and lobbyists who extract trillions without accountability.

At the heart of the critique is the Affordable Care Act (ACA), portrayed not as a benevolent reform but a Trojan horse for single-payer control. Rojas recounts paying $188 monthly for catastrophic coverage in his youth, sufficient for a healthy 23-year-old, yet the ACA dismantled such options under false promises: “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” Pre-existing conditions, often cited as justification, affected only about 8 million uninsured—a fraction solvable through targeted measures, not wholesale overhaul. Instead, the ACA expanded Medicaid via financial arbitrage, as seen in California, ballooning enrollees without improving outcomes, merely siphoning federal dollars to states. This, Rojas argues, accelerates bankruptcy toward inevitable government takeover, echoing Democratic ambitions for 20% of GDP.

Nonprofit hospitals epitomize the scam. Exempt from property and income taxes, they receive $125 billion in annual subsidies, tax-free bonds at preferential rates, and disproportionate reimbursements—up to 12 times more than independent providers for identical services via CMS arbitrage. Once 74% of physicians practiced independently in 2009, fostering competition and lower costs; today, only 12% do, seduced by multimillion-dollar buyouts that recoup investments swiftly. These “nonprofits” like Kaiser amass $118 billion in revenue, sponsor lavish ads, and evade taxes while independents foot the bill. Price transparency laws exist on paper, but hospitals encode data in impenetrable formats, shielded by lobbyists who redefine regulations without altering statutes.

Insurers fare even better, hoarding premiums in a $34 trillion investment pool, with giants like Berkshire Hathaway profiting from unused benefits. Property and casualty lines subsidize health, turning coverage into a wealth engine rather than risk pool. Unions pay $28,000–$30,000 for first-dollar plans, yet middle-class families—earning $80,000–$120,000—lose $2,000 monthly to premiums, crippling retirement.

Yet hope glimmers in rebellion. Direct primary and specialty care clinics eschew third-party payers, serving patients directly. Physician coalitions negotiate rates collectively, flipping power dynamics: payers now court independents. Employers embrace direct contracting, recognizing deductibles deter care—80% of households fear financial ruin from routine visits. Practical steps abound: demand good-faith estimates under the No Surprises Act, appeal denials via HR (resolving 99% of self-insured claims), and amplify stories on platforms like X.

Reform demands dismantling structural favoritism—enforcing site-neutral payments, true transparency, and empowering independents. As Rojas notes, irrational systems break under pressure; unsustainable Medicare/Medicaid budgets and premiums will force change. Patients and physicians must reclaim agency, rejecting complacency for coalitions and cash-pay innovation. Only then can healthcare revert to its essence: healing, not harvesting.