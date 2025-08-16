Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jae Bee's avatar
Jae Bee
2d

😢i pray for people to awaken to truth. 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2dEdited

Vaccinology is a pseudoscience.

The side effects are usually worse than the disease itself.

Years ago, a job I had offered me the hepB shots.

I looked up the side effects and it was worse than getting so called hep B.

Same crap with flu shots.

https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/diseases/

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Talley Bowden MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture