Exclusive for my subscribers - preview of my interview which will air to the public on America Out Loud News on Monday August 4th at 4pm CST.

Frontline physicians delivering early COVID treatment quickly gained confidence as patients responded well to a range of safe medications. However, while we’ve all encountered long-haul COVID cases that resist improvement, those of us in this emerging field of medicine see far more patients with persistent health issues from modified mRNA shots than from natural infection. Most practitioners addressing vaccine injuries are solo physicians with limited resources. Without NIH grants or robust published research, we rely on trial-and-error and collaboration with colleagues to do our best for these complex patients.

Today’s show brings in four experts who treated thousands of COVID patients during the pandemic and have now shifted their focus to treating those injured from the COVID shots. As you might imagine, four experts have four different approaches, and given the complexity of the injuries we’re seeing, it’s important for patients to consult with their personal physicians about what approach is best for them.