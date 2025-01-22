“I didn’t go into politics; politics went into medicine.”

Dr. Joel Rodman, a solo family physician in Navarre, Florida, never expected to run for office, but his experiences during the pandemic prompted him to answer the call. When COVID emerged, Dr. Rudman dusted off an old Facebook account and used it to reassure the people in his community. His posts were considered a much-needed voice of reason in Navarre. Still, when his messages spread outside of Florida, he received threats from strangers and a warning letter from the American Board of Family Medicine.

In the fall of 2021, Dr. Rudman testified in the state capitol for medical freedom with a dozen other doctors, all of whom had received the same letter from the ABFM. The legislators listened but with little interest; Dr. Rudman realized none of them were really paying attention. He told his wife, “They don’t get it. I guess I’m going to have to run for office and do it myself.” He sprung into action, and despite being a political unknown, he managed to garner 63% of the vote, becoming state representative of Florida HD3 in 2022.

Rep Rudman went straight to work and, in his first term, managed to get the Physicians Freedom of Speech Bill passed. First, of its kind in the nation, this bill protects doctors in Florida who voice their medical opinions on social media from persecution and allows doctors to opt out of participation in or payment for certain health care services on the basis of conscience-based objections.

In 2024, Rep Rudman won reelection by a landslide with 79% of the vote, but when Matt Gaetz relinquished his seat to potentially become Attorney General, Rudman decided to give up his position as state representative and run for Congress.

The primary election is on January 28th. Follow Dr. Rudman on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and support his campaign on Anedot.

Dr. Rudman is vaccine-injured, experiencing a large blood clot following the Moderna shots, and has signed the Americans for Health Freedom pledge calling for the COVID shots to be pulled off the market. He also stands apart from other candidates in being the only one to call for the appeal of Obamacare.

Listen to our interview here on America Outloud News.