From 350 Pounds to Freedom: A Physician’s Carnivore Transformation

Ten years ago, Dr. Tro weighed 350 pounds. As a Yale-trained internal medicine physician, he was respected, brilliant, and miserable. Every step hurt. He couldn’t chase his children. Brain fog clouded his thinking. He was, in his own words, “a prisoner in my own body.” His wife, pregnant with their third child, asked the question that finally broke through his physician arrogance: “Are you going to live to see our kids grow up?”

That moment sparked a decade-long journey that would not only save his life but reshape his entire medical practice. Dr. Tro dove deep into the literature, reading everything from early 20th-century starvation studies to modern interventional trials. The conclusion was undeniable: every direct trial comparing calorie-restricted low-fat diets to low-carbohydrate approaches showed the same result—low-carb always won for sustained weight loss. Over two years, without ever deviating, he lost 150 pounds. More importantly, the mental clarity returned. The joint pain vanished. The exhaustion lifted. For the first time in his adult life, he felt truly alive.

What stunned him most, however, was a second realization that came years into his journey. While screening a patient for alcohol dependence using the CAGE questionnaire, he found himself answering “yes” to every question—about food. He had been a food addict his entire life, hooked from age eight when he first attended Weight Watchers with his mother. The processed carbohydrates and sugars he once believed were “healthy in moderation” had functioned like drugs, driving insatiable hunger, shame, and bingeing.

This insight transformed how he treats patients. Food addiction, he argues, explains why two-thirds of American adults and nearly 20% of children are now overweight or obese, why children develop fatty liver and type 2 diabetes before adulthood, and why traditional “eat less, move more” advice fails so spectacularly. Like alcoholism, recovery requires abstinence from the addictive substance—in this case, processed carbohydrates and sugar—combined with strategic planning for high-risk social situations like holiday meals.

Dr. Tro has now helped over 2,000 patients collectively lose more than 100,000 pounds through a rigorous, data-driven low-carb/carnivore approach. His nationwide virtual practice tracks everything: continuous glucose and ketone monitors, connected scales, blood pressure cuffs, sleep studies, coronary artery calcium scores, and frequent metabolic labs. Patients meet weekly with coaches and see dramatic results—80% reduction in binge-eating symptoms, average drop of two medications, and 50–60% lower calculated cardiovascular risk despite often rising LDL (which he explains is a normal adaptation to fat metabolism, not a danger signal when metabolic health is restored).

His message is uncompromising yet hopeful: the standard dietary guidelines pushed by major medical organizations have failed catastrophically. Meat is not the villain; ultra-processed carbohydrates are. A rib-eye steak before Thanksgiving dinner, bringing your own berries and whipped cream for dessert, and treating carbohydrate addiction with the same seriousness as opioid or alcohol dependence—these are not extreme measures. For many, they are the path back to health.After a lifetime of obesity, food addiction, and conventional medical training that offered no real solutions, Dr. Tro found freedom on the other side of a plate of meat and eggs. His story is living proof that radical health transformation is possible—even for the doctor who once knew everything except how to save himself.

Dr. Tro is licensed to help patients in all 50 states. Find him here at Toward Health, on X at @DoctorTro, and listen to his podcast, Low Carb MD.