From 85% Mortality Reduction to Nationwide Shutdown: The Monoclonal Antibody Controversy

Corporate whistleblower John White, a former pharmaceutical marketing executive, details claims of systematic interference with the distribution of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as a COVID-19 treatment. White, who volunteered at a Maryland infusion clinic, argues that these therapies—which former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci stated on August 24, 2021, could reduce deaths by up to 85 percent—were deliberately restricted and later withdrawn in favor of oral antivirals from Merck and Pfizer. He frames this as part of a broader pattern that favored vaccination campaigns and certain pharmaceutical products while limiting a tool he and many clinicians viewed as highly effective and well-tolerated.

White traces the issue to early pandemic decisions. After President Trump received Regeneron’s REGEN-COV and publicly called it a “cure” in 2020, promising free access for Americans, the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization limited mAbs to outpatient settings only. This restriction, based on concerns about potential worsening in ventilated patients, prevented use in hospitals where the sickest individuals were concentrated—unlike practices in much of Europe and around the world. Access later became more tightly controlled through government channels rather than direct manufacturer ordering, coinciding with vaccine mandates in September 2021.

A key element involved a $142 million Health and Human Services program, contracted through the Army and managed by KPMG, to establish infusion centers in underserved communities. White describes this as initially successful. Yet on November 10, 2021—eleven weeks after Fauci’s statement—the program was pulled. The order cited an anticipated FDA approval of an antiviral pill. The day prior, an order was placed for Merck’s molnupiravir; a week later, a $5 billion order went to Pfizer for Paxlovid, then unauthorized. Early data on molnupiravir’s roughly 50 percent reduction in hospitalization or death later proved overstated, and clinicians largely avoided the oral agents due to efficacy and safety concerns.

The most striking sequence, according to White, occurred on December 22, 2021, amid the Omicron surge and the pandemic’s highest U.S. death peak. The FDA issued a memo encouraging greater use of certain mAbs and easing restrictions, while HHS ordered a nationwide shutdown the same day. Paxlovid received its Emergency Use Authorization that day as well. Conflicting agency statements were reconciled the next day in favor of the shutdown. Days later, the CDC revised Omicron prevalence estimates sharply downward from roughly 73 percent to about 20 percent. Subsequent limited reauthorization of products such as sotrovimab proved practically unavailable. An additional incentive to limit monoclonals included a three-month waiting period before vaccination after mAb treatment, which some patients used to delay getting the shot after Biden’s mandates.

White, working with a team of lawyers, accountants, and former prosecutors, has filed whistleblower complaints with the Department of Justice antifraud division, HHS Office of Inspector General, Senator Ron Johnson, and Representative Anna Paulina Luna. He contends that if Fauci’s 85 percent figure held, the restrictions may have contributed to a large share of the roughly 1.2 million U.S. COVID deaths. He has sought investigations comparable to the 9/11 Commission and received indications of interest from figures including former Maryland Governor Bob Ehrlich and staff connected to HHS leadership. White maintains the actions constituted coordinated obstruction of a life-saving option that competed with the vaccination narrative, and he urges public contact with congressional oversight figures to compel a full accounting.

Ask Rep Luna and Senator Johnson to launch an investigation:

Rep Anna Paulina Luna (202) 225-5961.

Email Sen Ron Johnson.