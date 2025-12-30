Hail Mary for the Vaccine-Injured: Hope for Nurse Lyndsey in Japan with Kevin McCairn, PhD

In the shadow of the pandemic, stories like Lindsey’s reveal a devastating undercurrent of injury and resilience. As a dedicated nurse, Lindsey received her first two Moderna doses in late 2020, experiencing typical side effects like body aches, fever, and fainting. Pressured by her workplace, she got a Pfizer booster, and tragically, this third shot triggered a cascade of unrelenting symptoms, marking her four-year “anniversary” of injury on the day of the interview.

Lindsey’s ordeal began subtly, mirroring her prior reactions, but escalated on day 10 into a full cytokine storm. Her interleukin-6 levels spiked to 48.8 (normal: 1-3), activating 11 out of 14 cytokines and exhausting her immune system. She describes a life of constant pain, diminished quality of life, and unyielding spike protein production, confirmed by years of labs, videos, and panels. “I’m dying every day,” she laments, highlighting the frustration of being dismissed by a system that mandated these shots. Divorced and childless at 40, her dreams of family were shattered, underscoring the personal devastation amid a broader crisis affecting millions.

Enter Kevin McCairn, a neuroscientist displaced from academia by COVID controversies, who attributes such injuries to the spike protein’s amyloidogenic properties—inducing protein misfolding akin to prions in diseases like Parkinson’s or mad cow. Drawing from biowarfare research suspicions, he argues the virus and vaccines exploit fibrin to form persistent clots, evading standard treatments like ivermectin, nattokinase, or EBOO apheresis. His lab tests on over 100 patients, including embalmer clots, confirm amyloid signatures in blood, resistant to conventional protocols.

Hope emerges from McCairn’s innovative therapy in Japan: dual filtration plasma apheresis (DFPP) combined with stem cell growth factors. DFPP, a closed-circuit blood filtration via jugular catheter, scrubs amyloids and cytokines without donor plasma risks, while growth factors—derived from dental pulp stem cells—inhibit clot formation in vitro. Early results are striking: a severe long-COVID patient reported brain fog lifting within hours; a vaccine-injured teen’s amyloid signals dropped significantly post-treatment. Two sessions, plus daily IV infusions over two weeks, cost around $20,000-25,000—cheaper than U.S. equivalents but still burdensome.

This protocol, not FDA-approved yet common in Asia for autoimmune conditions, represents a “Hail Mary” for Lindsey. Crowdfunded efforts aim to cover her costs, emphasizing community over corporate accountability. As McCairn notes, pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer should fund such recoveries, but delays could prove fatal. Lindsay’s story isn’t isolated; it’s a call to action against censorship, fraud, and neglect. With data showing cytokine normalization and symptom relief, this treatment offers tangible hope, urging trials in the U.S. to restore lives ravaged by an experimental rollout. In the end, healing demands not just science, but solidarity—proving that even in darkness, innovation and empathy can prevail.

Follow Lyndsey on X and donate to help her get to Japan here.

Follow Kevin McCairn PhD on X. To have your blood tested for amyloid, go to Dr. McCairn’s website.