Data is a trillion-dollar industry, and the value of healthcare data, in particular, is growing tremendously. The CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of healthcare data is projected to be 13.85% from 2022 to 2030 – the market was valued at 32.9 billion dollars in 2021 and is expected to grow to 105.73 billion by 2030. Hackers value healthcare data fifty times higher than credit card data.

EPIC is widely recognized as one of the largest repositories of healthcare data in the United States due to its extensive network of electronic health record (EHR) systems, holding medical records for over half of Americans and used in 33% of U.S. hospitals. EPIC was a dominant player in the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a coalition that created digital vaccine passports during the pandemic.

Despite its value, healthcare data can be highly flawed.Due to different systems and privacy laws, data collection and sharing lacks uniformity amongst states, making it nearly impossible to draw conclusions on a national level regarding public health information.

Furthermore, the manner in which data is collected can have a dramatic impact on subsequent conclusions. This was most evident during the pandemic when hospital systems categorized patients as unvaccinated unless they were able to show proof of vaccination. Whereas other countries included an “unknown” category, the US left this out, defaulting to unvaccinated unless proven otherwise, which skewed the data to cover up vaccinated patients who were hospitalized.

David Wayne, a psychiatric nurse fired for refusing the COVID shots, has a background in health IT and joins us today to share his research on how hospital systems intentionally skewed data to push the COVID narrative. He hopes to raise awareness of this overlooked aspect of the pandemic.

After losing his job, David became a certified healthcare coach and a passionate advocate for the carnivore diet in addressing inflammation, obesity, and psychiatric disease. We discuss how to start the diet, what to expect and how it helps various health problems.

David is a fellow contributor to America Out Loud. Follow him at David Wayne on Nurses Out Loud and read more about his findings on health data here https://www.americaoutloud.news/a-tacit-admission-on-safe-and-effective/.