Most doctors were a disappointment during the pandemic, hiding in their homes, refusing to see patients, and prioritizing their own livelihoods above following the Hippocratic Oath. Dr. Kirk Moore was not one of those. As a former military, Dr. Moore knew he was obligated to disobey unethical orders.

At a tremendous cost to himself, Dr. Moore gave patients a choice to exercise their right to bodily autonomy when the government would not. After giving informed consent, Dr. Moore allowed his patients the option of choosing an injection of saline versus mRNA. Both elicit an immune response and hence, both fit the government’s definition of a vaccine.

While government doctors who forced working Americans to choose between supporting their families and risking their lives by taking experimental injections go unnoticed, Dr. Moore is now embroiled in a very lengthy and expensive legal defense and faces imprisonment.

Days after appearing on my show, Dr. Moore was arrested and taken to jail simply for texting his codefendant the time and location details for the following day’s court hearing. I interviewed him shortly after his release to find out what happened and hear about his experience in prison.

