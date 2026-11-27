As evidenced by the November 3rd bloodbath, Americans are not happy with the current administration. While I wish more people cared about the failures of HHS, most attribute the loss to inflation and the war. One would think the White House would respond accordingly. They didn’t.

Timelines are important. On October 22nd, Calley Means resigned as HHS Senior Advisor. Presumably knowing what was coming, Calley distanced himself from the administration, resigning two weeks before the midterms and praising Trump and Kennedy as he left. At the time, he did not cite reasons and let others fill in the gaps, who attributed his departure to disillusionment with the slow pace of MAHA change.

The election was worse than many predicted - a scathing rebuke of the current administration, and we were all curious to see how the White House would respond. I’m not a PR strategist, but common sense would dictate issues that mattered most to voters would be at the center of their message.

Two days following the election, Susie Wiles resigned, and the following day former HHS Senior Advisor Calley Means appeared on the country’s top podcast to effectively name Wiles as the source of all our country’s problems. With no Press Secretary in place, Calley and Rogan filled the vacuum. Notably, the discussion wasn’t about the war or gas prices. Instead, Calley focused on ultra-processed foods and glyphosate. After Rogan, Calley appeared on Face the Nation and the New York Times DealBook Summit. Calley was the most prominent and vocal figure connected to the White House to speak out after the midterms.

Of note, on November 8, 2024, Calley told me and many others on X that Susie Wiles was the best choice to deliver on President’s reform agenda. “It’s a big win.” And while people like to credit Calley for Wiles’ departure, on June 5, 2026, Daily Wire reported she planned to leave after the midterms.

Calley has a history of inflating his importance and coming out as an outraged insider leading a charge against corruption. In 2024, he lied on Rogan and Tucker, claiming he was a lobbyist and worked with Coca Cola (Calley’s name is not in the US Federal Lobbying Disclosure Database and his former boss Steve Schmidt said he never worked with the soda company.) He’s using the same playbook now to salvage Kennedy’s reputation and prepare for the next election.

Guised as a whistleblower, Calley’s performance is more revealing when you look at who he chose to attack and who he left alone. He blamed Wiles and other White House officials surrounding Wiles as obstructionists while carefully avoiding any criticism of Kennedy or his chief of staff, Stefanie Spear. (Multiple insiders I’ve spoken with say Spear is a key reason Kennedy has made so little progress.) He spoke at length about conflicts of interest and Susie Wiles’ ties to lobbying firm Ballard Partners, but never mentioned that Kennedy’s own daughter-in-law and former campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, left the administration in 2026 to become a partner at Ballard.

Functioning as Kennedy’s chief damage control ambassador, Calley claims the secretary is the most popular figure in American politics. While that might have been true when he started, over the past six months Kennedy’s popularity has plummeted. The Democrats are using the rise in measles cases to stir up discontent from the left, while once loyal grassroots MAHA and medical freedom activists have grown impatient from Kennedy’s lack of progress.

Calley’s resignation followed by his timely appearance on Rogan were not organic, and Calley is not a whistleblower. We are witnessing Calley do what he does best - misdirect the country’s attention away from what matters onto something less important. If I had to guess, Calley will soon be publishing a “best-selling” book “exposing” White House “secrets” in preparation for a Vice Presidential run with Kennedy in 2028.

On cue, about an hour after Calley’s appearance on Rogan aired, Kennedy signaled long-awaited massive change was coming. Susie Wiles was out, and Stephen Miller - the Kraken - was in. Kennedy can finally do all the things he promised he’d do!

The “Kraken’s” first move was to pull Heidi Overton’s nomination for FDA Commissioner and revitalize the effort to require an ultraprocessed food label on grocery store products that reflect the definition - two issues Calley complained about vociferously on Rogan, affirming that Calley’s influence continues to eclipse the heart of why Kennedy was brought to power.

1.2+ million Americans died during the pandemic. The U.S. accounted for one of the highest total death tolls globally, even though it makes up less than 5% of the world's population, with more total COVID deaths and higher per-capita mortality rates than any other country. This death toll marks the highest of any event in U.S. history. The event directly impacted every single American, and Kennedy rose to power based on this impact.

With the Republican majority now gone, so is Kennedy’s opportunity to make meaningful change in response to the pandemic. We can largely thank Calley Means and his food crusade for that missed opportunity. Seven million children received a mRNA shot last year, and per the CDC, one third of parents intend on injecting their children this season. Twenty-five states recommend all babies receive three mRNA shots by the time they are nine months old. mRNA has expanded into flu and RSV shots, and the new mRNA flu shots are currently being tested on children.

Kennedy threw the COVID discontented crowd some crumbs on November 24th. “Radical transparency” has been a standing theme during his tenure as HHS secretary, and the promise seemed to have been finally met when he announced the launch of the HHS Radical Transparency website on November 24. I felt uplifted and dug in.

In June 2022, I sued the FDA along with Drs. Paul Marik and Robert Apter over the misinformation they posted on their website and on social media about ivermectin. The infamous horse tweet, that branded ivermectin as a dangerous horse dewormer and told the public not to take it for COVID, had dire consequences. Following the tweet, pharmacists wouldn’t fill ivermectin prescriptions, and medical boards went after doctors who prescribed it. Five years later, I am still embroiled in a fight with the Texas Medical Board over the medication.

The FDA asked to settle our lawsuit, agreeing to remove their propaganda if we dropped the case. Since it’s exceedingly difficult to prevail when suing the government, our lawyers advised us to take the win and give up discovery. That concession has always bothered me; accordingly, my first keyword search in this new website was “ivermectin.”

The results - 269 pages of internal emails surrounding the deployment of the infamous tweet - were not new (Epoch Times reported on the emails in 2022) but nonetheless important given the time lapse and change in power. I felt a fresh wave of outrage reading them.

The emails show the FDA’s PR team moved quickly, apparently set in motion by an email from Director of the Office of Editorial and Creative Services Sandy Walsh on a late Friday evening with concerns about ivermectin poisoning. (The tweet Sandy references has since been deleted, even erased from the Wayback machine.)

Fourteen hours later, Brad Kimberly dropped his bomb, launching the FDA’s “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” tweet. It exploded, and the team celebrated. Associate Commissioner for External Affairs replied, “The numbers are racking up and I laughed out loud.”

Erica Jefferson sent news of the detonation up the chain to FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, bragging “Currently, it’s the most popular post we’ve ever had on Twitter.”

Woodcock patted Jefferson on the head, noting it was an “excellent start.”

The 269 pages of emails are maddeningly redundant and difficult to search. That being said, I spent considerable time searching the site and was unable to find any correspondence surrounding the fallout after our lawsuit. Where are the emails informing the team about the lawsuit? Where are the emails telling the website team to take down the posts? This is not “radical transparency.” We see them celebrate when the post goes viral; we deserve an inside peek of their humiliation when their plan backfires.

The public also deserves accountability. We don’t know if any internal rebukes even occurred, and it appears the move may have elevated the career of Associate Commissioner for External Affairs Erica Jefferson. Months after the tweet, PR Week named her a top health influencer, and in May 2023, she left the FDA to work at a pharmaceutical company. She will likely never be held accountable, but we can at least make her name and face famous.

Amazingly, the two main people behind the tweet - Sandy Walsh and Brad Kimberly - still work at the FDA, Sandy as the Director of the Office of Strategic and Creative Communications and Brad as Director of Social Media in the FDA’s Office of External Affairs. Part of every American’s paycheck is funding their salaries.

Brad showed other signs of communist behavior. Nine days after posting the tweet, Brad told YouTube to remove a video about a Covid treatment (presumably ivermectin.) YouTube said the video didn't violate its terms but removed it anyway. Surely there are more emails like this, but they aren’t showing up on the new “Radical Transparency” website. I only found this through a search on X.

Of note, Charles (Chris) Mulieri, Director of Web & Digital Media at the FDA, was copied on most of these emails but apparently didn’t respond. He has done a good job of staying under the radar. I couldn’t find any information about him online nor any emails from him on the website. The taxpayers are also still paying his salary.

Out of respect to the 1.2+ million Americans who died during the pandemic, Kennedy should immediately fire all those involved in the dangerous ivermectin propaganda. Ivermectin is already on his radar - he called me in mid-September, seemingly to discuss making ivermectin over-the-counter and said he needed a citizen petition to make it happen. I directed him to the one we posted on the FDA’s website in June 2025. In addition to making it over-the-counter, FDA should correct the damage it caused by educating the public on its safety and widespread use around the world.