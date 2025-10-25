Holding Hospitals Accountable: A Case Study in Vaccine Injury Reporting

During the pandemic, healthcare systems faced unprecedented challenges, but one critical issue that emerged was the failure of institutions to report adverse events following vaccination, as mandated by federal law. The case of Deb Conrad, a physician’s assistant, and her attorney, Warner Mendenhall, highlights a groundbreaking legal effort to hold hospitals accountable for neglecting their duty to report vaccine-related injuries to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). This case not only seeks justice for Conrad, who was fired for fulfilling her reporting obligations, but also sets a precedent for bypassing the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which has shielded institutions from liability during the pandemic.

Deb Conrad’s story began when she noticed patients returning to her hospital with injuries potentially linked to the COVID shots. As required by law, she diligently filed VAERS reports, only to face retaliation from her employer, Rochester Regional Health System, which terminated her employment. Conrad’s case underscores a systemic issue: hospitals failing to report adverse events, leaving patients without recourse and undermining public health surveillance. Her lawsuit, now in the discovery phase, aims to expose the extent of unreported cases and hold the hospital accountable for breaching its federal contract to report such incidents.

The significance of Conrad’s case lies in its potential to circumvent the PREP Act, which has made it nearly impossible to sue for pandemic-related injuries. By framing the lawsuit under the False Claims Act, Conrad and Mendenhall argue that hospitals defrauded the government by failing to report adverse events, a violation that carries significant penalties. The discovery phase will reveal critical data, including how many patients received vaccines at Rochester Regional and subsequently sought treatment for moderate to severe reactions. Estimates suggest at least 1,200 patients experienced such outcomes, with a broader population of 12,000 potentially affected across various vaccination sites. This data could lead to substantial financial penalties, with each unreported case carrying a minimum fine of $13,000, potentially totaling millions.

The case also highlights the inefficacy of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), designed to compensate vaccine-injured individuals. With only 41 out of 14,000 claims compensated—a mere 0.2%—the program has proven inadequate, leaving patients like those Conrad reported without support. Many of these patients, dismissed as psychosomatic or misdiagnosed, face lifelong disabilities or even death, yet their cases go unreported, perpetuating a cycle of neglect.

Conrad’s legal battle sets a precedent for other vaccine-injured individuals and whistleblowers. The six-year statute of limitations, tied to the end of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), provides ample time—potentially until 2029—for similar lawsuits. Groups of affected patients can band together to sue hospitals that failed to report adverse events, with potential settlements offering significant financial recovery. Moreover, employees like Conrad, fired for attempting to comply with federal reporting requirements, have personal claims for lost wages, adding another layer of accountability.

This case also raises broader questions about institutional accountability. Mendenhall suggests that criminal penalties could be pursued against hospital leadership, such as CEOs, for suppressing reports. The failure of nearly 2,800 U.S. hospitals to meet their VAERS obligations represents a massive public health oversight. Conrad’s case, the first to successfully move past a motion to dismiss under this legal theory, could inspire similar actions nationwide, potentially coordinated by organizations like Freedom Counsel or React 19.

In conclusion, Deb Conrad’s lawsuit against Rochester Regional Health System is a pivotal step toward accountability in the healthcare industry. By exposing systemic failures in vaccine injury reporting, it challenges the protections of the PREP Act and empowers patients and whistleblowers to seek justice. As the case progresses, the use of AI to analyze vast datasets could further illuminate the scale of unreported injuries, reinforcing the urgency of reform. This legal effort not only seeks redress for past wrongs but also aims to restore trust in a healthcare system that has, in many instances, failed its patients.

If you suspect you were injured from the COVID shots and your provider failed to report it to VAERS, reach out to Warner Mendenhall at Freedom Counsel to discuss joining this effort. To learn more about Deb Conrad and her case, go to I Am Deb Conrad.