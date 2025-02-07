Several counties in Idaho have already discontinued recommending the COVID shots, and on October 22, 2024, Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) voted 4-3 to stop offering COVID shots

Now Senator Brandon Shippy has filed a bill that would put a 10 year moratorium on the mRNA shots given for any infectious disease. Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy is scheduled to present S1036 - Human gene therapy, moratorium to Idaho's Senate Health & Welfare Committee on Monday, Feb 17, at 3pm Mountain.

How to help….. Doug Cameron Act

Send an email to Idaho legislators showing your support for S1036:

emailidaho.com