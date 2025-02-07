Idaho Bill S1036 Puts a Moratorium on mRNA Shots
Sen Brandon Shippy filed the "Doug Cameron Act" in honor of a vaccine-injured rancher in Idaho
Several counties in Idaho have already discontinued recommending the COVID shots, and on October 22, 2024, Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) voted 4-3 to stop offering COVID shots
Now Senator Brandon Shippy has filed a bill that would put a 10 year moratorium on the mRNA shots given for any infectious disease. Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy is scheduled to present S1036 - Human gene therapy, moratorium to Idaho's Senate Health & Welfare Committee on Monday, Feb 17, at 3pm Mountain.
How to help…..Doug Cameron Act
Send an email to Idaho legislators showing your support for S1036:
Day 8 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.