Former HHS employees Gray Delaney and Dr. Stephen Hatfill expose deep-seated dysfunction within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Delaney, a liaison between HHS and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, and Hatfill, a biosecurity expert focused on pandemic preparedness, detail how institutional resistance, poor personnel choices, and external influences from Big Pharma have undermined Kennedy’s health freedom agenda. Their accounts highlight a troubling pattern of isolation, mismanagement, and betrayal that threatens meaningful reform in U.S. public health policy.

Delaney’s role was intended to bridge HHS with medical freedom advocates, fostering communication on controversial issues like revoking Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. However, he faced immediate roadblocks. Stefanie Spear, a key advisor to Kennedy, prohibited external outreach, forcing Delaney to pivot to indirect channels like MAHA Action. Announcements, such as cutting over $500 million in mRNA technology funding, were made without preparation, leading to lost momentum. Delaney questioned why he was hired if his core duties were blocked, attributing it to a broader problem: “Personnel is policy.” Kennedy lacks allies like Peter McCullough or Harvey Risch in key positions, facing massive resistance from entrenched bureaucrats at FDA and CDC. Delaney’s firing stemmed from his proactive defense of these decisions on social media, which Spear deemed uncontrollable. He accused Spear and Matt Buckham of sequestering Kennedy, controlling information flow, and prioritizing inexperienced, compliant staff over qualified reformers.

Dr. Hatfill echoed these concerns, describing his onboarding as fraught with delays and marginalization. Initially overlooked despite endorsements from figures like Peter Navarro, Hatfill was eventually appointed to ASPR (Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response) to advance Kennedy’s policies. He played a pivotal role in halting further funding of mRNA vaccines, citing overwhelming evidence of harms—including kidney failure, cancers, and permanent genetic changes via methylation. Hatfield’s television appearances explained these risks, emphasizing how new biochemical snapshots revealed vaccines activating oncogenes and disrupting DNA repair. Yet, his efforts clashed with pharmaceutical interests. He criticized FDA Commissioner Makary as too mild for overhauling corrupt approvals and highlighted the duplicity in promoting expensive drugs like Paxlovid while suppressing affordable ones like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Hatfill’s abrupt firing, without explanation, coincided with his work on DNA-interfering therapies and a chloroquine-based drug—threats to Big Pharma’s profits. He suspects Spear and Buckham orchestrated it to maintain the status quo, influenced by figures like Susie Wiles.

Hatfill and Delany paint a picture of sabotage, with Kennedy “managed” and isolated, reminiscent of his campaign struggles. Big Pharma’s lobbying—evident in Trump’s recent Pfizer handshake and vaccine endorsement—appears to have infiltrated the administration. The MAHA summit, funded by Eli Lilly and Palantir, is criticized as a diluted version prioritizing AI and wearables over core issues like safe vaccines and pesticide-free food. Delaney and Hatfill warn that without firing gatekeepers like Spear and Buckham, and installing true reformers, opportunities for addressing vaccine harms, autism links to toxins, and food supply crises will be squandered.

This insider testimony underscores a crisis in American health governance: reform stymied by corruption and control. For MAHA supporters, it calls for collective pressure through platforms like X to demand transparency and accountability. Without it, the promise of making America healthy again risks becoming another unfulfilled political slogan, leaving citizens vulnerable to ongoing public health failures.