Medication-Induced Psychosis and the Case for Safer Psychiatric Care

Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Joseph Witt-Doerring discusses his specialized focus on adverse reactions to psychiatric medications and safe de-prescribing, using the high-profile Lindsay Clancy case as a timely illustration. Witt-Doerring, who has worked in clinical practice, for Johnson & Johnson, and at the FDA, argues that conventional psychiatry often oversimplifies mental distress as chemical imbalances requiring indefinite drug treatment. His approach emphasizes common-sense interventions—gradual medication reduction, accountability for diet, physical activity, and lifestyle—helping many patients regain energy and motivation that long-term drugs can suppress.

Witt-Doerring reports that for roughly 80 percent of cases involving anxiety, depression, or insomnia, patients can discontinue medications without major issues. More complex conditions such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia present greater challenges, and some individuals elect to remain on treatment. He notes a growing network of clinicians, including Mark Horowitz in the UK and participants in deprescribing mentorship programs, who share this holistic orientation.

The conversation centered on Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother charged with killing her three young children in early 2023. Initially, many viewed the act as pure evil warranting imprisonment. Witt-Doerring contends the medical record supports a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity due to medication-induced psychosis. After her third child, Clancy experienced postpartum depression and life stresses. Telemedicine providers prescribed Zoloft, an SSRI; she developed severe insomnia, the dose was doubled, symptoms worsened, and it was stopped. She was later placed on Prozac, then Seroquel, and eventually amitriptyline, with the dose increased the day before the tragedy. In a short period she was exposed to approximately 11 medications.

Drug labels explicitly warn that antidepressants can precipitate mania and psychosis. Clancy later reported command auditory hallucinations. Collateral evidence includes text messages in which she described the drugs damaging her brain and making her feel worse, disclosure of intrusive homicidal thoughts to family weeks earlier, and forensic analysis of her computer searches for medication side effects. Family, friends, colleagues, and her nanny described her as a loving mother with no history of violence, substance abuse, or relational breakdown—the typical motives in filicide cases. The prosecution’s theories of psychopathy or “altruistic filicide” appear inconsistent with this background. Witt-Doerring highlights parallel malpractice concerns over continued antidepressant prescribing despite clear worsening.

He cites legal precedents. In the Donald Schell case, a man with a prior adverse reaction to Prozac was prescribed Paxil and, within days, killed his wife, daughter, and granddaughter before taking his own life; a jury found the manufacturer liable for failure to warn. In Canada, David Carmichael killed his son while experiencing Paxil-induced delusions and was not prosecuted for murder after authorities accepted the drug-induced psychosis explanation.

Witt-Doerring underscores broader risks: roughly 17 percent of Americans take SSRIs and about 5 percent are on multiple psychiatric medications. Adverse behavioral effects are more pronounced in younger patients, whose nervous systems continue maturing into the late twenties. High-risk windows include initiation, dose increases, and abrupt discontinuation. SSRI withdrawal, long minimized as mild and self-limiting, proves severe for a substantial minority—surveys indicate that around one-third cannot discontinue because of intolerable symptoms.

He advocates stronger informed consent, clinician education on deprescribing, and greater attention to physical health. Obesity, ultra-processed diets, and sedentary lifestyles contribute heavily to anxiety, depression, and insomnia; treating the body improves the mind. The Clancy case, while tragic, illustrates how rapid polypharmacy and ignored warning signs can produce catastrophic outcomes and why safer, more individualized psychiatric practice is urgently needed.

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