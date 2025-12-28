Meet the man who can beat Tim Walz.

Dr. Scott Jensen, a family physician and candidate for Governor of Minnesota, discusses the urgent need for systemic change in Minnesota healthcare and governance. Jensen, who served in the Minnesota Senate from 2017 to 2021, articulates a compelling vision rooted in personal liberty, patient-centered care, and lessons learned from the COVID era. Nearly beating Tim Walz in 2022, Jensen is running with renewed momentum in face of widespread fraud and mismanagement under Tim Walz’ watch.

Part of Jensen’s motivation stems from profound frustration with the state’s healthcare system. He highlights how policies like the Affordable Care Act’s Essential Health Benefits (EHB) mandate overly comprehensive “Cadillac” plans, forcing individuals to purchase coverage far beyond their needs. This one-size-fits-all approach, he argues, inflates costs and disconnects patients from decision-making. Drawing analogies to auto insurance, Jensen emphasizes that true insurance should cover catastrophic events, not routine care. Everyday health maintenance—check-ups, minor illnesses, or preventive measures—should remain the individual’s responsibility, encouraging “skin in the game” and prudent choices.

Central to Jensen’s reform agenda is promoting Direct Primary Care (DPC), a subscription-based model where patients pay an affordable annual fee—often comparable to a gym membership—for unlimited access to a trusted physician. This fosters meaningful doctor-patient relationships built on trust, advocacy, and open dialogue. Patients gain 24/7 availability, telemedicine, and personalized guidance without third-party interference from insurance companies or government mandates. Paired with high-deductible catastrophic policies, DPC empowers individuals to manage routine care while protecting against major expenses. Jensen cites successful examples, such as cash-only surgical centers in Oklahoma delivering high-quality procedures at a fraction of hospital costs, proving that transparency and competition can dramatically lower prices.

Beyond healthcare, Jensen addresses the need for societal healing in a deeply divided Minnesota. He invokes the medical principle that hope is essential for recovery, even in dire diagnoses, suggesting that political leadership must similarly inspire optimism. Drawing from Luke 12:48—“to whom much is given, much is expected”—he celebrates Minnesotans’ innate generosity through volunteerism and community support. His platform advocates limited government, lower taxes, and respect for personal privacy, urging Republicans to stay out of “the bedroom, the doctor’s office, and the church.” This libertarian-leaning approach, focused on competence, affordability, and accountability, aims to appeal to independents, younger voters, and even disaffected Democrats concerned with kitchen-table issues like cost of living, public safety, and education.

Reflecting on the pandemic, Jensen stresses the importance of learning from violations of informed consent and tragic outcomes without descending into bitterness. While calling for investigation of clear conflicts of interest, he advocates charity toward those who changed views based on evolving evidence—including himself, who shifted from accepting a natural origin to favoring a lab-leak hypothesis. The goal is policy reform to safeguard medical freedom and prevent repetition.

Dr. Scott Jensen’s candidacy represents a physician’s commitment to public service, enduring personal attacks to pursue substantive change. His vision—restoring patient-healer relationships, reducing bureaucratic overreach, and promoting hope-driven governance—offers Minnesota a path toward affordable, compassionate, and accountable healthcare. In an era of polarization, his measured, pragmatic conservatism reminds us that healing begins with trust, freedom, and shared responsibility.

Follow Dr. Scott Jensen on X. To donate to his campaign, go to drscottjensen.com.