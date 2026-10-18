The COVID bioweapon worked beyond its intended purposes, causing bitter fracturing of families and friends over how the weapon should be managed. For most of us, the pandemic ended a long time ago, but the broken friendships and family ties linger on. Few have been able to reconcile.

Podcaster Rob Nobriga, aka “Firebreathin’ Rob” has suffered with debilitating vertigo and other neurological issues since taking the COVID shot five years ago. Like many vaccine-injured, he’s suffered alone, as those close to him have been unwilling to acknowledge his physical ailments even exist, much less were caused by the COVID shot.

Rob texted me last week with some good news. After writing his family the following letter, they responded well. His mother cried, not realizing what her son had been going through physically and mentally the past five years or how much the medical system had failed him. Once true believers, no one in his family plans on getting any more COVID shots, and Rob educated them about the new mRNA flu shots.

I applaud Rob for not giving up on his family, and their positive reception should give us all hope. If we can’t get these bioweapons pulled off the market, the next best thing we can do is go back to our former friends and family and try to save them.

Mom and Dad,

I wanted to write you this letter because it’s hard for me to talk about some of this stuff, so writing it down is better for me. I want to tell you that I love you, and I can’t say that enough. I appreciate everything you have done for me and everything you continue to do for me. You both have provided everything for me throughout my life, and I really am grateful that you are my parents. I don’t think I could ever repay you for everything you have done for me.

I do have to tell you some stuff that may be tough to hear, but I need to get it off my chest. I want you to know that I was never being lazy or that I didn’t want to work over the past five years. I know you probably don’t want to come to terms with me getting a vaccine injury after the COVID vaccine.

Since then, I have dealt with neurological issues, including dizziness, pain in my legs, eyes, and feet, and high anxiety. According to multiple neurologists I have seen, these symptoms involve my nervous system. Because of these issues, I have good days and bad days, and they have had a major impact on my life over the past five years.

The only good thing that has come out of all of this is that it has gotten me closer to God and really opened my mind to how corrupt I believe the medical system can be.

I met doctors in Rhode Island and Florida who told me there was no way it was from the vaccine. They laughed at me and made fun of me to my face. From 2021 through 2023, it was a very dark time for me, and I didn’t trust or tell many people what I was going through.

I had a doctor in Johnston tell me that if I got a third shot, my symptoms would magically disappear. Multiple doctors in Rhode Island and Florida told me I could have died or been fully bedridden if I had gotten another shot.

I took a blood test after the vaccine, and my inflammation level was three times the normal limit. All the doctors said was, “It will get better.” The answer was to put me on psychiatric medicine. Luckily, I didn’t take it because the physician said that once you are on those drugs, you can’t just get off them.

This made me think, is the medical system trying to help me or kill me? They also wanted me to take opioids, which are highly addictive and can kill you. I hope you realize that this gives you more insight into what has happened to me.

The thing that hurt me the most was feeling like you guys didn’t believe me. When I was already struggling physically, feeling like the people I care about the most didn’t believe what I was going through made it even harder emotionally. I wanted more than anything to feel like my own parents believed me and understood that I was really struggling and physically ill.

The real kick in the teeth is that you continue to get the shots when you know that I believe they damaged me, and then you give them to Brittany, who can’t speak. I think this shows a lack of respect for what happened to me. I just don’t understand, and I will never understand, why you put these things in your body instead of trying to calm down, eat right, slowly start exercising, and trust in God.

I really have tried to make you proud and do the right thing. I haven’t always been successful, but I try. You need to be more open-minded. Everything isn’t black and white; there is always a gray area.

I don’t want anything from you except to be loved, to have conversations that aren’t negative or making fun of people, and, most importantly, I want to be heard. I want you to listen to me even when you think I’m wrong. I wish you would listen sometimes. I don’t want to fight, yell, or scream. I want peace.

I am writing this out of love and pain. I feel like this is a last-ditch effort to save not just your life, but everyone else’s too. I know you’re not going to listen, but at least I can be at peace knowing I tried to tell you my story. I really wish we could have regular conversations about this stuff and about my life, but we can’t, which is sad.

I just want you to trust me and not think I’m some dumb person, because I’m not.

I also want to tell you this because I care about both of you and I don’t want anything to happen to you guys. I don’t want you to get any more COVID shots. The crisis is over, there is no need for them anymore, and I don’t believe it is the right thing to do. Also, if you get the flu shot, please don’t get the mRNA one. Please just get the protein-based one. I am saying this because I don’t want anything to happen to you guys and because I care about you and love you.

I know we may not always agree or understand each other, but I hope you understand that everything I am saying in this letter comes from love.

The main reason I’m writing this letter is because I want you both to understand what I’ve been through over the past five years, how much it has affected me, and how much I still love and appreciate you. I hope this letter helps you understand me better. More than anything, I want us to be able to listen to each other, even when we don’t agree, and become closer as a family.

I love you both.

Love,

Rob

Follow Rob on X and on YouTube.