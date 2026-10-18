Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Pitcher
Oct 18

War is not over and the vast majority are not aware one ever started. The artists of war continue to collaborate on their masterpiece.

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Evie Frances's avatar
Evie Frances
Oct 18

Thank you for sharing Rob's letter. He was brave to write it, and I'm glad his family listened to him. I wish I could say the same for my family, but virtually all of them have taken the shots and continue to do so. They will not listen to my husband and me.

In fact, some of them have labeled us as "anti-vaxxers" and also mocked our Christian faith. They have sent group texts bragging about getting their latest shots. My sister-in-law (who is a retired pharmacist) has MS and still gets the shots!

I also have three family members who have advanced cancer. I've wondered if they got the shots.

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