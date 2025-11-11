The COVID pandemic transformed societies worldwide, but its impact on the U.S. military exposed a disturbing pattern of institutional overreach and coercion. Derrick Wynne, a former Private First Class in the Army, challenged the unlawful vaccine mandates that pressured service members to accept an experimental product misrepresented as FDA-approved. Wynne’s story underscores the ethical and legal violations faced by military personnel, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and reform.

Wynne enlisted in July 2020, when COVID-19 vaccine discussions were emerging. Initially, the government assured voluntary vaccination, but as mandates materialized, the Department of Defense (DoD) employed aggressive tactics. Wynne observed the DoD’s rejection of alternative treatments and its relentless promotion of mRNA vaccines, despite their untested long-term safety. This approach, combined with financial incentives and public health rhetoric, raised suspicions for Wynne, who perceived the government’s narrative as “disingenuous.” The DoD used scare tactics, threatening dishonorable discharges or limiting off-base privileges, targeting impressionable young soldiers. At Fort Hood, unvaccinated soldiers endured segregation, inconvenient COVID testing, and even faced proposals for armbands, evoking discriminatory practices.

The mandates’ illegality stemmed from the DoD’s misrepresentation of the vaccines. Service members retain human rights, including informed consent, even in the military. Yet, the DoD falsely claimed the vaccines were FDA-approved, when only an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) product was available. Wynne requested an FDA-approved vaccine, but none existed on Fort Hood, as confirmed by a non-commissioned officer’s written note. This deception violated legal standards, as only FDA-approved vaccines can be mandated under strict conditions. The DoD’s collusion with agencies like the CDC and pharmaceutical companies, evidenced by contracts with Pfizer dated July 2020, suggested premeditated coercion. Whistleblowers like Ted Macy, who reported adverse effects in the DMED system, faced retaliation, with data manipulated to conceal the truth.

Wynne’s resistance resulted in a general discharge, stripping him of benefits. He fought back, submitting evidence to the Army Discharge Review Board, which, after eighteen months, unanimously upgraded his discharge to honorable, recognizing the DoD’s failure to provide an FDA-approved vaccine. However, Wynne’s efforts to engage politicians like Congressman Brian Babin and Senator Ted Cruz met with apathy, as they sidestepped the issue’s political sensitivity. The DoD’s recent admission of the mandates’ illegality, announced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, feels inadequate to Wynne, who demands comprehensive accountability.

Wynne’s case, alongside others like Senior Airman Lance Castle, who endured severe retaliation, reveals a systemic betrayal. The Declaration of Military Accountability, signed by Wynne and 230 others, seeks justice for these violations. His story is a rallying cry, urging public awareness to dismantle the immunity protecting pharmaceutical companies and complicit institutions. By exposing these premeditated crimes, Wynne strives to hold the DoD accountable, ensuring that service members’ sacrifices are not erased from history.

If you would like to help, sign the Declaration and share it with your representatives.