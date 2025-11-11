Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
6d

God bless those young men.

The armed forces gently pursued my 2 young graduate children about that time. I felt I had to protect them from the allure of being in the military. It is a righteous thing to do, but what they do to them is unrighteous and for unrighteous reasons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nicole's avatar
Nicole
6d

Signed, thank you. Full accountability and transparency are musts. Good to know who was apathetic in his experience!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Talley Bowden MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture