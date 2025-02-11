On February 7th, Representative Greg Kmetz of MT HD36 introduced a bill, HB 371, banning gene-based or mRNA vaccines in the state of Montana. Below is the transcription of the testimony presented by Dr. Christine Drivdahl-Smith.

Madam Chair, and Members of the Committee,

My name is Christine Drivdahl-Smith. I am a family physician in Miles City. I have no conflict of interest. I am a volunteer board member of the Montana Medical Freedom Alliance. Gene-based vaccines, or mRNA vaccines, are the most destructive and lethal medical products that have ever been used in human history. I am asking you to support this bill banning gene-based vaccines, so that we can halt continued harm, disability, and death of our citizens.

Gene-based vaccines include the Covid-19 shots, an RSV shot for older adults, and ongoing trials for influenza and bird flu. There are dozens more in development.

The Covid shots were rolled out just over 4 years ago under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which has been renewed multiple times. The last renewal in Dec 2024 extended the EUA until 2029, which also extends liability protections. Under the EUA, the FDA may “allow use of unapproved medical products, including experimental products.” Further, the regulatory procedures do not apply to EUA products, which explains why the FDA has not withdrawn these dangerous vaccines.

By the end of 2024, over 38,000 deaths had been reported to VAERS, with a known under-reporting factor of 31-100! There are over 3400 peer-reviewed studies in the medical literature describing injury from these vaccines, including cardiac arrest, myocarditis, blood clots, immune suppression, autoimmune disorders, cancers, neurological disorders, prion- induced disease, pregnancy harms, and miscarriage. Every highly vaccinated country has seen a significant increase in all-cause mortality, a decrease in life expectancy, and a decrease in fertility.

These vaccines do not prevent disease or transmission. In fact, the more shots one receives, the more likely one is to get Covid.

Over a year ago, it was discovered that Covid shots are contaminated with DNA. This has now been confirmed by multiple labs around the world. The amount exceeds regulatory limits by up to 400-fold. The presence of this genetic material increases the risk of cancer in the recipient, and this foreign genetic material has now been found within dividing human cells in a petri dish, and in colon cancer biopsies.

These mRNA vaccines, like other gene therapy medical products, can be shed to others via blood, body fluids, excrement, and airborne exosomes. Studies have now confirmed that these products are shedding to others, and those exposed via shedding can experience adverse reactions.

As you can see, there are no benefits, and only the potential for HARM. Yet, 23% of Americans continue to receive boosters. The American College of Ob/Gyn continues to recommend Covid shots to pregnant patients, and the CDC has added Covid shots to the pediatric vaccine schedule, starting at 6 months.

There have been ever-increasing calls for an immediate ban from professional groups across the globe. Five states’ Attorneys General have filed a suit against Pfizer for misrepresenting the effectiveness of the Covid shots. Just last week, a citizens’ petition was filed with the FDA to remove these products because DNA contamination was not revealed to regulators.

The drug companies, regulators, and the federal government have failed to act. And we all know that the hands of justice move slowly. Time is of the essence. I have spent over half of my career in Emergency medicine, and during a trauma code, the priority is to STOP THE BLEEDING. I am asking for common sense, and a “let’s get this done” attitude. We must ban gene-based vaccines in Montana. Please vote YES on HB 371. Thank you.

