Montana HB 371, a bill to ban the administration of all gene-based vaccines to humans in the state of Montana, will be heard before the House Judiciary Committee on February 7, 2025, starting at 8 AM (MTN time). I submitted the following testimony in support of the bill:

February 6, 2025

Madame chair and members of the committee,

I am a physician in Houston, Texas who successfully treated over 6000 COVID patients during the pandemic. I have witnessed first-hand both the effectiveness of early treatment for COVID as well as the dangers of the COVID shots. In the two years following the roll-out of the COVID shots, seven percent of my new patients came to see me for severe, debilitating side effects resulting from these shots. Ranging from severe tremors to POTS, these side effects are long-lasting and difficult to treat. In my 20+ years of practicing medicine, I’ve never seen anything like this; any other pharmaceutical product would have been pulled off the market a long time ago.

A little over a year ago, I started a nonprofit called Americans for Health Freedom. Our foundational project is to recruit politicians willing to simply state that the COVID shots should be pulled off the market. To date, nearly three hundred elected officials have signed our pledge. Many of these politicians have asked for a reference guide, which I am sharing with you.

COVID Shot Fact Sheet

Mary Talley Bowden MD

All Cause Mortality (ACM):

FDA data: 158,000 more people died than expected in first 9 months of 2023.

Rancourt et al: In 17 countries, no association was found between COVID shot and reduction in ACM. The opposite occurred. In 17 countries, ACM increased following COVID shots. The overall risk of death per injection (vDFR) for the 17 countries was 0.126 ± 0.004%, corresponding to 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID shot deaths worldwide. This amounts to 1 death per 470 living persons.

Vaccine or gene therapy?

The definition of a vaccine changed after the COVID shots came on the market, changing from “produce immunity” to “stimulate the body’s immune response."

Technically these shots are gene therapy. Per Moderna, “mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA”. FDA has much higher safety standards for gene therapy so it labeled the shots as a ‘vaccine,’ ensuring liability protection, less onerous regulatory requirements, and greater public acceptance.

Improper Testing:

Dutch MEP Rob Roos asked a Pfizer executive if the vaccine was tested against stopping transmission before it entered the market: "No, we were moving at the speed of science." Drugs require at least 5 years of testing/research before risks are understood, and typically it takes 10 years to prove a drug is safe and effective. Brooke Jackson, former research assistant at Pfizer, has come forward with evidence of research misconduct.

EUA requirements (all 4 must be satisfied):

Must be an emergency situation.

Based on available data, it must be reasonable to believe the EUA product may be effective to counter an emergency situation (full FDA approvable requires proof that the drug is effective)

Known potential benefits outweigh known potential risks

No alternative solution.

Vaccine was not an appropriate intervention and not necessary to begin with.

Covid had a high survival rate (we were told 3.4% case fatality rate, not true)

- Flu mortality rate: 0.1%

- Covid mortality rate: 0.26% (no treatment, all ages)

CDC admitted in 3/22 that it had wrongly included more than 72K deaths as COVID deaths and had to reduce reported pediatric deaths by 416 (24%)

Safe and effective treatments were available. At least 85% of deaths could have been avoided with early treatment

Monoclonal antibodies were removed from the market when Biden mandated the shots (September 2021, the third and largest wave of the pandemic.)

Hydroxychloroquine - In 2005, the NIH recognized it as an antiviral.

Ivermectin - over 100 studies with over 138,000 patients showed ivermectin leads to faster viral clearance, faster time to hospital discharge, faster time to clinical recovery, and 40% reduction in mortality rates with early treatment

Extremely misleading claim of 95% effectiveness of the COVID shots. The 95% effective claim only reduced the chance of infection from 0.88% to 0.04%

Rapidly evolving viruses are bad candidates for a vaccine. All previous attempts to develop a vaccine against coronaviruses have failed.

Elderly:

CMS Data: Medicare: >50K deaths within 14 days of 1st or 2nd shot (summer 2021)

Kostroff et al: “People in the 65+ demographic are 5x more likely to die from inoculation as from COVID-19 under the most favorable assumptions.”

DOD Data: 70% of COVID hospitalizations in 65+ age group were among fully vaccinated.

Rancourt et al: Analyzed all-cause mortality in 17 countries and found large and age-dependent increased risk of death per injection in the elderly, as large as 5% (1 death per 20 injections) measured for 90+ year-olds in Chile and Peru, 1% (1 death per 100 injections) (all ages) in India, 0.55% (1 death per 180 injections) for 80+ year-olds in Israel, and 0.93% (1 death per 110 injections) for 85+ year-olds in Australia. The risk of death per injection increases exponentially with age, for 60+ years ages, doubling approximately every 4 years in age.

CDC: Significant safety signals appear on VAERS for patients 50 and older (PRP >2)

Pregnant:

Golden rule of pregnancy: Experimental drugs and new substances should never be given to pregnant or lactating women. 104/127 miscarriage rate (82%) in women who received shot in first 20 weeks. Modified mRNA crosses the placenta and has been detected in breast milk.

Children:

Authorized by FDA for ages 6 months and older. Currently on the pediatric vaccine schedule. All babies are recommended to receive 3 COVID shots by the age of 9 months.

Pfizer: Initially 34 children under age 12 were given the shot - 24 had serious adverse reactions -13 did not resolve

CDC survey 9/22: 6% children unable to do normal activities after 2nd shot

Florida recommends against COVID shots for under age 17

Europe 9/22: 691% increase in excess deaths of children 0-14

Dr. Eric Rubin (editor-in-chief NEJM): “We’re never going to learn how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”

April 2022: 17,495% increase in monthly average for myocarditis cases under age 18

12/14/20 - 7/29/22: 45,289 adverse events 5 -17 year old, 582 myocarditis, 54 deaths

WHO 1/22: Children under 12 should not be routinely vaccinated against COVID

Rome declaration: >17,000 physicians and scientists are against vaccinating children

93 Israeli doctors signed a joint letter of protest against vaccinating children

Cancer:

Angues et al: COVID19 vaccines may create an environment that predisposes some cancer patients, including survivors, to “cancer progression, recurrence, and/or metastasis” based on two factors- the “multi-hit hypothesis” of cancer, which suggests that cancer is the consequence of several genetic mutations and the “growing evidence and safety reports” in the Vaccine Adverse Effects Report System (VAERS). Early-onset cancer in young women under 30 is rising 0.67% per year.

Myocarditis:

No increase in the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in COVID-19 recovered patients compared to uninfected matched controls. (196,992 patients studied)

27,832 reports of myocarditis on VAERS

Pediatric myocarditis can leave an asymptomatic permanent scar on the heart, increasing the risk of arrhythmia and death. Over 200 peer-reviewed studies describe myocarditis after the COVID shots.

There is no easy way to detect myocarditis in a nonverbal child. Must order a cardiac MRI to diagnose.

3-6 months after myocarditis following COVID shot, heart abnormalities remain in >50%

VAERS:

No other vaccine has generated more than 50 studies on adverse reactions. COVID shots have generated over 3400. Under-reporting factor estimated to be 41.

Compare VAERS reports in last 30 years to 1 year of post-COVID reports: 5241 deaths (30 years) vs 9778 (1 yr post COVID)

V-Safe:

Phone app to report side effects. CDC refused to disclose date until 10/22 when it was forced to under court order. Out of 10 million responses: 33.1% significant adverse event, 7.7% received medical care for adverse event

Why is this not public knowledge?