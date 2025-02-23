In the past two weeks, we’ve seen a wave of legislative activity in the medical freedom movement signaling an increased appetite in our country to pull the mRNA shots off the market, make ivermectin over the counter, and eliminate medical mandates.

Montana was the first state to introduce a bill proposing a ban on the administration of all gene-based vaccines to humans. Introduced by Rep Greg Kmetz, HB371 passed out of committee and went to the Montana House for a vote. Unfortunately, it did not pass, but Rep Kmetz other bill HB418, which would ban the shots for animals, is still alive.

Idaho was the next state to introduce a bill calling for a moratorium on all gene-based vaccines. Sen Brandon Shippy announced S1036 on February 4, 2025. The bill was scheduled for an initial vote in front of the Senate Health Services Committee on February 17, 2025, but the chair of the committee, Sen Julie VanOrden, suddenly canceled the vote on this bill. The Senate Committee did hear testimony on the bill and a future vote is pending.

In Kentucky, Rep TJ Roberts and Sen Lindsey Tichenor filed HB469, a bill prohibiting the use of any gene therapy product for infectious diseases. The bill has ten co-sponsors and is awaiting a vote in committee. The day before this bill was filed, Rep Thomas Massie tweeted, “FDA should immediately revoke approval of these shots.”

On Friday, February 21st, Rep Wes Virdell from Texas filed HB3176 stating “A person may not manufacture, sell, or distribute a product developed through the use of mRNA material in the prevention or treatment of a communicable disease.” In Iowa, Senator Doug Campbell filed SF360: “A person shall not provide or administer a gene-based vaccine to another person in this state.” South Carolina also plans to file a bill. Sen Mark Body from Tennessee drafted a bill but decided not to file it, blaming Rep Gino Bulso who had promised to file legislation on the House side but backed out at the last minute.

Eight states - Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Alabama - have filed bills to make ivermectin over the counter. Technically, the bills allow patients to obtain ivermectin from a pharmacist without a doctor’s prescription. To allow the medicine to be sold on the shelf next to the bottles of Tylenol, the FDA will have to change it’s designation to an over-the-counter product. North Dakota and Mississippi filed bills but unfortunately they died in committee.

Ohio is active in medical freedom, and Stephanie Stock, leader of Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom, joined me on America Outloud News to discuss her group’s efforts to codify into Ohio state law protections from discrimination related to any pharmaceutical product. Stephanie and her team helped draft the Conscientious Right to Refuse Act, filed by Rep Jennifer Gross and Rep Beth Lear with twenty-seven co-sponsors. The bill protects children from being refused medical care or a transplant because their parents object to vaccination for conscientious or religious reasons, protects the right to conscientious objection to facial coverings, and allows objection to accepting a medical device used to track or store health or financial information.

As a medical freedom activist for over ten years, Stephanie shares her experience and advice on how to become more involved and more effective in changing legislation and holding politicians accountable. Find her organization at OhioAMF.org and follow her on X at @OhioAMF.