Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Ron Elfenbein's avatar
Ron Elfenbein
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Sickening and disgusting! Thanks for writing this and helping expose the govt corruption Mary!!!!

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oscarap
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A SIDE FROM DISHING.OUT the usual bland media content full of stories about celebrities, political scandals, and pety crimes, the mass media gives the public the falseimpression that only experts and medical doctors can

determine what constitutes good health and how to achieveit. Every talk show and newscast turns to an expert from theglobalist-controlled government agencies orcorporationsto present their version of health news. Their advice is

constantly validated by ubiquitous drug advertising,

emanating from the same corporations.

Yet change is in the air. Many people are taking charge

of their own health and seeking alternative means of

ensuring a satisfying and productive life. Even some

medical professionals are turning away from profit-drivencorporate medicine and finding new ways to improve publichealth.Dr. Len Saputo, a practicing physician for more thanforty years, encourages a paradigm shift in how medicineshould be practiced. Over the years, Saputo saw the qualityof health care in the United States sink to new lows as themedical community shifted from concern for the patient to a

concern for profit. In 1994, Saputo founded the Health

Medicine Forum, which changed the outlook and practices

of many health-care practitioners in the San Francisco BayArea. “I entered the profession aspiring to be a healer, as did most of my colleagues,” wrote Saputo in his 2009 book AReturn to Healing. “We wanted to atend to the health andmedical needs of whole persons; we were inspired toserve our patients through our aspiration to provide

genuine healing and to promote healthy living based on science and common sense. Sadly, this ideal has been replaced by the corporate botom line, resulting in a dysfunctional system focused almost entirely on what I prefer to call disease care [original emphasis].

“The physician’s natural focus on the health needs of a unique, living person embedded in his family and societyhas today been largely replaced by a model that reduceseach person to his body, his body to a machine, and his

health needs to a set of symptoms to be treated mainly withdrugs—too often ignoring the patient’s mind, emotions,spirit, environment, and lifestyle.”

Today, Dr. Saputo and many other physicians are turning to natural biochemical solutions to treat health problems. The base premise of this type of treatment lies ina simple recognition—if all of a body’s cells are functioning properly, there is no cause for sickness. “The restoration ofgood health and vitality is accomplished by supporting thebody and allowing the natural healing process to takecharge,” explained Saputo. Those who undertake this typeof progressive medicine “boldly acknowledge theimportance of treating body, mind, and spirit—the

imperative of caring for the whole person, not just the

disease…. They are choosing prevention, wellness, naturalsolutions, and the integrative model—and they are blazingthe path to the integral-health medicine of the future.”Many medical professionals have followed Dr. Saputo’sstandard, asking not how to fund the current Americanhealth-care system but how to find beter ways of securingand maintaining beter health. Instead of asking whic drugs should be used to cure an illness, they are askingwhether or not drugs should be used as primary treatment.

In 2007, the National Health Interview Survey reported thatapproximately four out of every ten Americans had usedsome form of complementary or alternative medicineduring that year. Reportedly, complementary and alternativetherapies now account for 11.2 percent of total out-ofpocket health-care expenses—approximately $33.9 billiona year.

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