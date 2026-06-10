Today’s political climate’s big focus is healthcare fraud, but in cases like that of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, this pursuit has gone too far and an innocent, dedicated physician now faces prison time. A double board-certified gynecologic oncologist trained at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Kumar established a thriving women’s health practice in Memphis, Tennessee, specializing in complex pelvic and cancer surgeries. His clinic emphasized accessible, office-based care, including hysteroscopy - a routine, minimally invasive procedure using a thin endoscope to examine the uterine lining. Yet, this standard practice has thrust him into a nightmarish legal battle, highlighting how bureaucratic zeal can criminalize medicine.

Hysteroscopy is the gold standard for evaluating abnormal uterine bleeding and diagnosing endometrial cancer, which has become the fastest-growing cancer in women by death rate between 2018 and 2022. Driven by the obesity epidemic and disproportionately affecting minorities, especially African Americans with fibroids, this disease demands vigilant screening. Dr. Kumar’s office-based approach - often requiring only NSAIDs or no anesthesia - offered patients convenience, lower costs ($1,000–$2,000 versus hospitals’ $14,000–$22,000), and reduced risks compared to sedation or general anesthesia. His clinic maintained an extensive collection of rigid and flexible hysteroscopes and operated with an open-door policy, seeing high volumes of Medicaid patients, including one in four in their dataset. Many procedures went unpaid, reflecting charity-like service rarely sustained in private practice.

In 2025, federal agents arrested Dr. Kumar in handcuffs outside the operating room on shocking charges: rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, and violations of the Travel Act. The government’s theory equated “medically unnecessary” hysteroscopies - determined retrospectively by non-specialist chart reviewers - with fraudulent penetration of female genitalia. Even procedures performed by female physician assistants while Dr. Kumar operated elsewhere triggered personal liability. Initial salacious allegations dominated media coverage for months, devastating his reputation as a “predator in a white coat.” These were later dropped, leaving medical necessity and overutilization claims. A mixed verdict followed a December trial, leaving Dr. Kumar in legal limbo, facing potential prison time despite clearance by the state medical board.

The case exposes profound flaws. Reviewers lacking gynecologic oncology expertise critiqued documentation minutiae while ignoring context like patient volume (nine times peers) and low reimbursement (averaging $320 per Medicare case, under 10% of practice revenue). Data presented skewed comparisons by excluding hospital payments. One reviewer dismissed procedures on patients with rare anatomical anomalies or claimed negative hysteroscopies rule out cancer for six to twelve months - an assertion contradicted by Dr. Kumar’s own cases of rapid progression. Insurance companies had previously praised his work and ended audits favorably.

Dr. Kumar’s ordeal, costing millions in legal fees, has forced clinic closure amid death threats, echoing dangers faced by other physicians. It warns doctors against accepting Medicaid or high-risk patients, potentially worsening access in underserved areas. As endometrial cancer rises, prosecuting vigilant screening as fraud inverts priorities: protecting patients should not endanger healers. Greater transparency, specialist input in reviews, and safeguards against over-criminalization are urgently needed. Dr. Kumar’s fight underscores a vital truth - when government becomes both payer and prosecutor without checks, medicine itself is at risk.

Watch my interview with Dr. Kumar here.