OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp Reacts to Fauci's Text Messages

Maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp discussed newly revealed text messages involving Dr. Anthony Fauci and concerns about COVID shots in pregnancy. Thorp, who has long spoken out on the topic and published related research, framed the messages as evidence that officials recognized early risks yet proceeded with aggressive promotion to pregnant women.

Thorp noted that pregnancy is highly sensitive to inflammation, which can disrupt embryonic development, placentation, and lead to miscarriage, fetal death, and other complications. He referenced historical disasters such as thalidomide and diethylstilbestrol as reminders of the need for caution with unstudied substances. In his view, authorities knew the vaccines were inflammatory and associated with miscarriages but withheld the information, consistent with broader patterns of downplaying vaccine signals.

Thorp offered two strategic reasons for targeting pregnant women. First, women make the majority of healthcare decisions for families across the lifespan; securing their acceptance would influence broader uptake. Second, as the most vulnerable population, their vaccination would signal safety and necessity to everyone else. He described the overall effort as a public-relations campaign led by figures such as Mark Weber at HHS, involving coordination with medical organizations, hospitals, colleges, and state boards.

Professionally, Thorp faced pressure after speaking out. In September 2021, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) emailed thousands of obstetricians, warning that failure to follow official guidelines could result in loss of licensure and board certification. Thorp responded with a detailed letter citing peer-reviewed studies, VAERS analyses, and adverse outcome data. He reported no further action against him and continued annual certification. Through a FOIA request filed with his wife, attorney Maggie Thorp, they obtained records indicating financial arrangements between HHS/CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which then influenced related societies. Thorp argued that physicians were effectively given talking points rather than independent clinical judgment.

Timeline details included the December 2020 vaccine rollout, initial statements that use in pregnancy would be voluntary, rapid uptake among healthcare workers (many pregnant), and subsequent organizational endorsements by mid-2021 culminating in the ABOG threat. Pregnant women were not exempted from workplace mandates. Thorp sharply criticized the April 2021 New England Journal of Medicine paper by Shimabukuro et al. and accompanying commentary, that contradicted VAERS data suggesting an approximately 82% miscarriage rate among completed early pregnancies—similar to figures derived from Pfizer’s post-marketing report of roughly 81% among cases with known outcomes. He also highlighted high overall casualty numbers in that short Pfizer document and questioned data-handling practices such as counting vaccinated status only after 14 days.

Clinically, Thorp described observing no unusual patterns in 2020 among the thousands of high-risk pregnancies he managed, followed by sharp increases after vaccine rollout: severe menstrual irregularities across age groups, infertility, later miscarriages with heavy bleeding, fetal malformations (including rare conditions like diaphragmatic hernia appearing in clusters), cervical insufficiency, placental abnormalities, growth restriction, thrombotic events, preterm delivery, and higher neonatal intensive-care admissions. Colleagues largely remained silent, he said, after seeing professional consequences for those who raised concerns. He attributed institutional compliance partly to substantial federal funding received by hospital systems under agreements that limited disclosure.

Thorp has documented these issues in his book Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable, with proceeds supporting vaccine-injured individuals, and has a new Christian devotional forthcoming. The interview underscores his contention that early official awareness of risks to pregnant women was subordinated to a broader vaccination campaign, with lasting clinical and institutional effects.

Follow Dr. Thorp on X @jathorpmfm and drjamesthorp.com.