Organ Harvesting and the Illusion of Brain Death

As a trained anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist, Dr. Heidi Klessig had a pivotal experience as a resident that shattered her assumptions about the definition of brain death and organ harvesting. During night call, Dr. Klessig was assigned to anesthetize a young man declared brain dead after a motorcycle accident for organ procurement. She expected a corpse-like patient but found him warm, pink, with stable vital signs and occasional movements—indistinguishable from other ICU patients. When she proposed a paralyzing agent to prevent movement and fentanyl to stabilize hemodynamics (to protect organs), her attending asked if she planned to administer a drug to block consciousness. Stunned, she replied that he was dead. The attending’s cool suggestion to give it “just in case” planted seeds of doubt.

The patient responded to surgical incision, bone sawing, and organ manipulation with typical hemodynamic changes, requiring standard anesthesia. This experience haunted Dr. Klessig, prompting her to examine primary sources. She later authored The Brain Death Fallacy, arguing that brain death is not equivalent to biological death but a utilitarian redefinition enabling organ procurement.

Historical Context and the Harvard Redefinition

For millennia, death was recognized by the irreversible cessation of heartbeat, breathing, and the passage of time—signs observable without medical technology. Traditions like wakes ensured certainty. In 1968, shortly after Christiaan Barnard’s heart transplants, a Harvard ad hoc committee proposed “irreversible coma” as a new criterion for death. Their JAMA paper, lacking scientific references, described patients as “desperately injured” and a “burden,” justifying the change on utilitarian grounds: freeing ICU beds and resolving controversies over taking organs from comatose individuals.

The committee did not claim these patients were biologically dead; it redefined them as such by fiat. This bypassed the “dead donor rule”—a moral precept requiring donors to be dead before organ removal and not killed by the process. By declaring certain comatose patients dead, procurement could proceed legally while the body remained biologically alive, warm, and perfused.

Scientific and Philosophical Flaws

Dr. Klessig highlights that brain death is often a prognosis, not a diagnosis of death. A key 1970s neuropathology study of 26 brains declared brain dead under stricter criteria found 10 normal and fewer than half showing diffuse destruction. The authors concluded it predicted possible death, not confirmed it. Subsequent cases, including a boy (known as TK) who lived 20 years post-declaration with no brain tissue at autopsy (only scar tissue), demonstrate that biological life can persist.

Modern guidelines (e.g., 2023 American Academy of Neurology) rely on a clinical bedside exam: unresponsiveness, no motor response to pain, absent brainstem reflexes, and an apnea test. These are subjective. EEG is no longer required, despite 20% of diagnosed cases showing brain waves; over half retain hypothalamic function (regulating temperature, blood pressure, and awareness). Legal definitions demand irreversible cessation of all brain functions, creating inconsistencies that have prompted failed attempts to revise the Uniform Determination of Death Act.

Patients like Jenny Heyman, declared brain dead yet inwardly aware and able to recover with attentive care, underscore that unresponsiveness does not equal unconsciousness or death. Dr. Klessig notes the public receives no informed consent about these debates when checking “organ donor” at the DMV.

Financial and Systemic Pressures

Hospitals must report potential donors to organ procurement organizations (OPOs) under CMS rules for Medicare/Medicaid funding. Transplants generate massive revenue—one set of organs (heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, etc.) can yield over $8 million in billable charges, contributing to a $60+ billion industry.

Cases like TJ Hoover, who showed purposeful movement and survived after being prepared for harvest, illustrate pressure on staff, and practices like controlled donation after circulatory death (DCD) and normothermic regional perfusion (NRP) further blur lines. In DCD, life support is withdrawn from non-brain-dead patients with poor prognoses; a short “no-touch” period follows cardiac arrest before procurement. Reports, including Misty Hawkins (who gasped and had a beating heart upon incision), show risks of intervening on still-living individuals. NRP involves clamping brain circulation to declare brain death mid-procedure while resuscitating other organs—ethically controversial.

Internationally, issues are graver: China’s state-linked trafficking from prisoners of conscience and cartel activity in Mexico exploit vulnerable populations.

Ethical Imperative and Protections

Dr. Klessig distinguishes ethical living donation (e.g., kidney from a relative or stranger) from deceased donation reliant on contested definitions. She argues society has sacrificed progress in neurological care by writing off “hard cases” as donors rather than treating them.

To protect oneself: Avoid registering as an organ donor, as it is legally binding and OPOs have sued families. Use resources like respectforhumanlife.com for refusal documents, healthcare power of attorney, and wallet cards. Families should ask detailed questions and seek second opinions.

Dr. Klessig’s account, rooted in clinical experience and historical analysis, urges informed consent and reevaluation. Changing definitions does not alter biological reality. True respect for human life demands transparency, rigorous science, and ethical alternatives to practices that risk treating the living as dead.

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