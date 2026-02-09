Paralyzed from the neck down following the COVID shot.

In 2022, Kayla Pollack, a Canadian mother, received the COVID shot under pressure to visit her dying father in long-term care. What followed was a life-altering ordeal that exposed deep flaws in Canada’s healthcare system and vaccine compensation programs. Initially experiencing leg weakness, Pollack awoke one morning paralyzed from the neck down. Diagnosed with transverse myelitis—an autoimmune reaction linked to the vaccine—she spent six months in hospital and rehab, emerging as a quadriplegic. Her story highlights not just personal tragedy but systemic neglect, coercive euthanasia offers, and the erosion of support for the disabled.

Pollack’s journey began with dismissal: hospital staff labeled her paralysis psychiatric, despite no prior mental health issues. Only after severe pain and an MRI did they confirm transverse myelitis. Post-discharge, promised home care services vanished, leaving her bedridden and alone for days. Desperate, she returned to the hospital, only to be offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) three times by social workers and doctors. Citing overburdened services and full long-term care facilities, they presented euthanasia as a viable option. Pollack, mother to an 11-year-old son, briefly considered it amid despair but rejected it, emphasizing, “I’m not suicidal; I don’t want to die. I just don’t want to live like this.” The real issue, she argues, is not her paralysis but a healthcare system that prioritizes wars and bureaucracy over basic aid. Costs for wheelchair-accessible transport and modifications soar—$80 for a 15-minute ride versus $26 for a standard taxi—exacerbating isolation.

Compounding her struggles is the vaccine injury compensation program. Despite medical records linking her condition to the Moderna shot, Pollack has fought for four years without resolution. An investigation revealed mismanagement: funds squandered on perks like slushy machines and “drinking Fridays,” with only $18 million of $50 million aiding victims. Now under government oversight, the program restarts, eroding her faith. Politicians, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, deflect responsibility, ignoring her pleas. Meanwhile, Pollack is suing Moderna for $45 million and has overcome their motion to dismiss. Her lawyer anticipates reluctance from the company to reveal redacted documents, potentially exposing hidden risks.

Broader implications emerge in Pollack’s critique of MAID’s “slippery slope.” Non-terminally ill individuals, including vaccine-injured or disabled veterans, face offers framed as mercy but rooted in cost-cutting. A Paralympian was suggested euthanasia over a wheelchair ramp; others, like those with post-vaccination syndromes, have accepted it. Pollack warns of eugenics undertones, targeting “non-contributing” members. Yet, she contributes profoundly: raising a compassionate son who earned science awards and dreams of inclusive designs, all inspired by her resilience.

Kayla Pollack’s story demands accountability. It reveals how informed consent was undermined by aggressive marketing—Canada’s combined flu-COVID shots persist despite risks—and how vaccine mandates left victims abandoned. Her refusal to succumb underscores human dignity’s value over economic burdens. Society must reform healthcare to support, not euthanize, the vulnerable, ensuring no one is reduced to a “number.” Pollack’s fight is a call for empathy, justice, and true universal care.

Learn more about Kayla’s story and donate here.