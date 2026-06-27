Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
Jun 27

Dr Bowden I have so many of the same thoughts, experiences and feelings you have had over these past six years. I am a retired family NP, age 75. I reside in the UK. I begged my family and friends to decline the experimental biologics. I knew only two others in my community who declined. I was criticised heavily by family and friends for declining the experimental biologics. It was a difficult time. A group of fellow lady lawn bowlers refused to drive in a car with me, they thought I was a risk to them. Another member of our bowls club wrote a letter to mgmt asking for my removal from the club because he thought I was a risk to others. The brainwashing of people ran deep. The gentleman who wrote the letter has been vaxxed injured for the last five years. The ladies who would not drive with me have also had medical issues since receiving their “jabs”.

I have a sister who blames the mRNA covid vaxxes for her husband’s onset of Parkinson’s. Good friends who experienced heart attacks, autoimmune hepatitis, new onset rheumatoid arthritis, dozens with atrial fib, cancers, strokes, transverse myelitis, blood clots and failing immune systems.

One day I finally realised it was okay to say out loud I believed these experimental biologicals to be dangerous. I continue to be disappointed with the medical community. Our own GP surgery continues to push the seasonal mRNA covid “jabs” to seniors despite their immune systems being compromised.

I no longer care if a friend or family member does not agree with me when I say the mrna covid vaxxes are unsafe and ineffective. I cannot deny what I have witnessed. Thank you for your efforts to tell the truth. It has come at a high price. I admire your bravery.

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7 replies by Mary Talley Bowden MD and others
Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
Jun 27

Two take-aways in the aftermath of the great experiment...

In referencing those that joined the Branch Covidian, there is no desire on any level to acknowledge the crime, or offer any form of apology for their participation in this global attocity. Zero, from anyone. Not even one person in my close circles will discuss it. Why not? Either they still believe the lies wholeheartedly (most likely answer), or they are too embarressed...less likelylikely. How many of them are still believers in the still pushed jab? How many are still keeping up with their FOLLOW THE SCIENCE jabs? Maybe 15%. So now, they too have become antivaxxer science deniers....with no admitrance of that fact, as we were once labelled.

So, that is takeaway #1.

Takeaway #2. This one is on me. Of those closest to me who still refuse to understand the impact their choices had on our lives...(the ones who researched and stood our ground against stupidity and evil)....I have little to no emotional room left for any of them. I was their "throw away" while they presumed they were cultural heroes with passports in pocket. Without a proper discussion going forward to recognize exactly how wrong they were, and how their participation destroyed so many lives and so many cultures.....I have no desire to move any of those previous relationships forward. That one is on me. In chess, they call that a stalemate. I currently do not see an end to it. So be it.

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