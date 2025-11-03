Silenced Healers: Doctors Sue to Reclaim Free Speech from Medical Boards

I’m joined today by a roundtable of courageous physicians—Dr. Kelly Sutton, Dr. Mark Brody, and Dr. Humiston—along with our attorney Ilya Feoktistov to expose a chilling assault on medical freedom. United as co-plaintiffs in a landmark lawsuit against the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and six state boards, we detail how bureaucratic overreach punished our protected speech, from vaccine exemptions to COVID treatment advice.

Dr. Sutton’s ordeal began pre-pandemic. California’s 2015 SB 277 eliminated personal belief exemptions, forcing medical ones based on broad doctor judgment. Writing exemptions for at-risk children—often referred by fearful colleagues—she faced investigations using arbitrary standards. No patient complained; instead, school nurses and public health doctors rifled through records to target her. California revoked her license in 2022, and reciprocal discipline stripped her Massachusetts and New York licenses. “Doctors were afraid,” she recalled. “I became the go-to for exemptions.”

Dr. Humiston experience echoed this in San Diego, after issuing a mere 16 exemptions for families with vaccine injury histories. One father begged delay for his son after a sibling’s devastation; another mother’s girls showed immune issues. “This child is reality,” he said. “The board is a concept.” After his license was revoked in California (2023), Indiana suspended his via reciprocity—prompted by a hospital resident spotting his record during IV treatment.

Dr. Brody’s sent a cautionary email to his patients in December 2020, urging them to wait for better vaccine data before getting the COVID shots. An out-of-state doctor complained, resulting in Rhode Island suspending his license in 2021. When forced to choose between renouncing his medical opinion or failing a board-imposed ethics course, he surrendered his license voluntarily, now practicing integrative medicine without prescriptions.

The Texas Medical Board targeted me for court testimony I made on behalf of a dying patient’s wife who was suing Texas Huguley Hospital to obtain ivermectin. To date, defending myself has cost me over $250,000+, and my fight is not over.

Attorney Feoktistov revealed the “head of the snake”: FSMB, a private nonprofit monopolizing licensing exams (USMLE) and databases. State medical boards have ceded functions and autonomy, fearing expulsion. In July 2021, FSMB issued a COVID policy labeling dissenting views “misinformation” and encouraging state medical boards to discipline doctors who violated this policy. Influenced by UK’s Center for Countering Digital Hate and Biden’s HHS (led by ex-CA AG Xavier Becerra, who targeted exemptions), it laundered censorship through states.

All punishments targeted “pure speech”—exemptions as letters, emails, testimony. Retaliation and discrimination against physician’s medical opinions violates the First Amendment. Reciprocal discipline spread punishment nationwide, unmoored from local legislatures (e.g., Texas allows over-the-counter ivermectin).

Our suit demands license restoration, damages from FSMB’s millions in annual revenue, and severed ideology from regulation. “Science progresses by falsification, not consensus,” Feoktistov argues. Doctors must be allowed to advocate ethically, per the Hippocratic Oath.

This battle exposes centralized capture harming patients. Intimidated physicians withhold speech and treatments for fear of medical board discipline. We advocate for decentralize boards, curtailing or eliminating the FSMB, and restoring doctor-patient autonomy. As Dr. Brody said, “We want honest doctors.” In an era of eroded freedoms, we as healers fight for all.