Nathan Jones is the founder of Xlear, a company that has been innovating in the realm of health and hygiene for 25 years. Their flagship product, a xylitol-based nasal spray, represents a unique approach to preventing respiratory tract infections by leveraging the natural properties of xylitol, a sugar alcohol produced by the human body. Unlike traditional pharmaceutical interventions, Xlear’s nasal spray is classified as a hygiene product, not a drug, offering a natural way to reduce the risk of and speed recovery from respiratory infections.

Xylitol works by disrupting the ability of pathogens, such as bacteria and certain viruses, to adhere to mucosal membranes. A natural sugar, it interferes with bacterial metabolism by providing a false food source for bacteria, which then become unable to produce acids that damage teeth. By incorporating xylitol into nasal sprays and oral hygiene products like toothpaste, mouthwash, and gum, Xlear aims to enhance mucosal immunity, a frontline defense against infections. Studies cited by Jones indicate that xylitol can block pathogens like Streptococcus mutans, SARS-CoV-2, H1N1, and RSV, though it is less effective against rhinoviruses. This selective efficacy highlights the complexity of pathogen interactions and the need for further research to fully understand xylitol’s capabilities. Xylitol has the added benefit of dissolving biofilms - resilient colonies of bacteria difficult to eradicate with antibiotics.

One of the most compelling aspects of Xlear’s products is their potential to reduce reliance on pharmaceuticals. Jones emphasized that while Xlear offers some drug-based products, such as those containing oxymetazoline, their primary focus is on natural solutions. For instance, xylitol’s hydrating properties make it particularly beneficial for individuals with dry mouth conditions, such as Sjögren’s syndrome or side effects from GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic. Unlike saline irrigations, which can strip away protective mucosal layers, xylitol-based products maintain moisture and support a healthy microbiome, reducing the risk of infections without disrupting beneficial bacteria.

The dental benefits of xylitol are equally noteworthy. Since the 1960s, dental research has shown xylitol can prevent tooth decay by inhibiting Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria responsible for cavities. Unlike fluoride, which strengthens enamel but does not address the underlying bacterial infection, xylitol targets the root cause by starving harmful bacteria. Jones noted that within a couple of months of using xylitol-based oral products, the oral microbiome can shift, reducing the prevalence of cavity-causing bacteria. This approach challenges conventional dental practices, which often overlook the bacterial nature of tooth decay in favor of symptomatic treatments like fluoride.

Despite its promise, Xlear has faced significant regulatory challenges. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning letter to Xlear, demanding they cease discussing published studies about xylitol’s benefits, particularly in relation to COVID-19. The FTC’s stance, as Jones recounted, appeared to dismiss scientific evidence, with officials admitting they did not review the studies because they were not reported in mainstream media. This led to a costly lawsuit, which Xlear fought and ultimately saw dropped, though not without significant financial strain. Jones is now countersuing the FTC to establish clearer guidelines that prevent regulatory overreach from stifling innovation in the health sector.

On a broader front, Jones argued improvements in hygiene and sanitation, rather than pharmaceuticals or vaccines, have driven much of the progress in health outcomes over the past two centuries. He expressed skepticism about the efficacy and safety of certain medical interventions, particularly in light of his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. This perspective underscores the importance of revisiting foundational practices like nasal and oral hygiene to prevent disease, a message that resonates with growing public interest in natural and preventive health strategies.