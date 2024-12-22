The controversy behind birth control pills and infertility
America Outloud Podcast Interview with Dr. Nicole Lovat
Used by over 150,000,000 women around the world, chemical oral contraception is a big source of income for pharmaceutical companies, generating $18.57 billion in revenue to US pharmaceutical companies last year. We only seem to hear about their benefits, but today Dr. Nicole Lovat, an expert in women’s health and hormone regulation, joins us to discuss the potential harms.
We’re told birth control pills change the body in ways that mimic pregnancy, merely suspending ovulation, but according to Dr. Lovat, the changes brought on by oral contraceptives mimic menopause much more closely, artificially eliminating natural feedback mechanisms and production of natural hormones in the body. Many young women take these pills for decades.
Day 8 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people (17.5% of the adult population) are affected by infertility in their lifetime, and in the US, 11% of women of childbearing age struggle to conceive. Age, diet, and lifestyle are all known contributing factors, but could prolonged use of synthetic hormones and diminished natural hormone levels be contributing to infertility?
Dr. Lovat believes they do, so for most patients, she recommends barrier methods and natural family planning for contraception. When addressing infertility and hormone dysfunction, she starts with diet and lifestyle changes. PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome, is a leading cause of infertility and is associated with obesity and insulin resistance. As someone who personally struggled with obesity, Dr. Lovat is an avid proponent of the carnivore diet and has seen the benefits in improving hormone regulation and fertility. She explains the science behind the carnivore diet and provides tips for how to get started and what to expect.
Dr. Lovat’s practice, Firefly Medical Group, is located in Grand Forks, ND, but she is licensed in multiple states and able to provide care through Telehealth services. Visit her website at www.fireflymedical.net.
Day 8 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We have been trained to put essentially blind trust in our health care providers by decades of indoctrination and manipulation. Now, especially since the revelations of the COVID disaster, we have learned to question everything and pursue the non-pharmaceutical paths to good health - healthy diet, exercise, sunshine, reduced stress and connection to others and to God. Thank you for your wise and loving leadership.
I could never take birth control pills. I would always get sick. I'm guessing that was my body's way of telling me they weren't good for me. They are essentially the same chemicals that are in HRT. HRT studies were shut down because they were causing heart attacks.
I just heard an ad yesterday from a law firm saying the DepoProvera shots cause brain cancer and the drug company has known for decades.
I try to avoid ANY drugs these days as I do not trust drug manufacturers or our govt agencies anymore.