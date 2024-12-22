Used by over 150,000,000 women around the world, chemical oral contraception is a big source of income for pharmaceutical companies, generating $18.57 billion in revenue to US pharmaceutical companies last year. We only seem to hear about their benefits, but today Dr. Nicole Lovat, an expert in women’s health and hormone regulation, joins us to discuss the potential harms.

We’re told birth control pills change the body in ways that mimic pregnancy, merely suspending ovulation, but according to Dr. Lovat, the changes brought on by oral contraceptives mimic menopause much more closely, artificially eliminating natural feedback mechanisms and production of natural hormones in the body. Many young women take these pills for decades.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people (17.5% of the adult population) are affected by infertility in their lifetime, and in the US, 11% of women of childbearing age struggle to conceive. Age, diet, and lifestyle are all known contributing factors, but could prolonged use of synthetic hormones and diminished natural hormone levels be contributing to infertility?

Dr. Lovat believes they do, so for most patients, she recommends barrier methods and natural family planning for contraception. When addressing infertility and hormone dysfunction, she starts with diet and lifestyle changes. PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome, is a leading cause of infertility and is associated with obesity and insulin resistance. As someone who personally struggled with obesity, Dr. Lovat is an avid proponent of the carnivore diet and has seen the benefits in improving hormone regulation and fertility. She explains the science behind the carnivore diet and provides tips for how to get started and what to expect.

Dr. Lovat’s practice, Firefly Medical Group, is located in Grand Forks, ND, but she is licensed in multiple states and able to provide care through Telehealth services. Visit her website at www.fireflymedical.net.