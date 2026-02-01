The Heartbreaking Fight for Justice: Remembering Sean and Exposing the Lies

If there’s one thing COVID taught me, it’s that the system—Big Pharma, governments, and even medical boards—will do anything to protect their narrative, even if it means crushing families like Dan Hartman’s. Dan’s son, Sean, was a vibrant 17-year-old hockey star, a sweet kid who hated needles but got coerced into taking the Pfizer shot just to play the game he loved. Four days later, he was rushed to the ER with symptoms no one took seriously—no blood work, no real checks. Thirty-three days after the shot, Sean was found dead on the floor beside his bed. Autopsy showed spike protein flooding his adrenal glands, confirmed by Dr. Ryan Cole. But Health Canada and Pfizer act like it never happened.

Dan’s been battling this nightmare for over four years, suing Pfizer for wrongful death and the Canadian government for zero informed consent and straight-up malfeasance. The government dragged out mandates, lied about “safe and effective,” and hid risks like myocarditis for months. No warnings, just pressure. Sean could not play hockey if he didn’t get the shot. Yet two months after Sean’s death, they dropped the hockey mandate. Coincidence? Hardly. Dan’s recent appeal —after a knee-jerk dismissal without even letting him amend or present evidence—had judges questioning if throwing teenage boys under the bus to “save grandma” was worth it. Yet, if he loses, they want $47,000 in court costs. That’s not justice; that’s bullying a grieving dad into silence.

Sean was humble, kind, never swore, loved animals—a captain who protected his goalie on the ice. Dan didn’t even know Sean got the shot until the coroner told him, because in Canada, kids 12 and older could get the shot without parental consent. Pfizer ignored Dan’s report; the vaccine injury program denied him, dragging their feet on appeals. People are now waking up—apologizing to Dan after seeing the truth on X—but too many still defend the shots, bragging “I’m fine after six.”

This isn’t just Sean’s story; it’s thousands of kids like Trista Martin, Shana Carroll’s daughter, or Raylene Kennedy’s in Australia—all Pfizer victims. Dan’s connected with parents worldwide, supporting each other while fighting stripped licenses for brave doctors like Dr. Shoemaker, Dr. Trozzi, and Dr. Makis. A new documentary, “The Shot,” featuring Theo Fleury and these heroes, is coming—screenings in Ottawa, Toronto, and more. Request one and spread the word.

Dan’s not backing down, even living paycheck to paycheck as a truck driver. He’s fighting for all of us, exposing the coercion, the lies, the cover-ups. Donate to his GiveSendGo—$7 skips Starbucks but funds truth. We deserve accountability, not mandates that kill our kids. Sean’s birthday is today — January 31—he would have been 22. Honor him with a donation and help his dad fight back.