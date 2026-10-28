Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Kathleen Christy's avatar
Kathleen Christy
1d

It was obvious he was captured and so depressing to watch. I appreciate you sharing all of this. What a mess.

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
1d

What a tale of woe. Incestuous, greed, distrust, sex and rock and roll. Someone should make a movie out of this. It is depressing to read and furthers anyone’s lack of trust of our government. It really does not matter who is in office. It is one big mess.

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