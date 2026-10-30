Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Someone else
6hEdited

Thank you for continuing to speak out in very effective ways, and for setting the example of what’s truly ethical along with all who signed the letter. I was surprised by some who didn’t sign and I’m glad to know where they stand. In my opinion, it’s sheer cowardice to be unwilling to sign that letter.

I have a grandson, age 2, who is getting the CDC recommended shots, likely including the Covid shots. Young parents today feel a tremendous amount of pressure to conform to the agenda that all pediatricians who are reimbursed by insurance have for their patients.

It’s truly tragic that RFK Jr, Trump, Del Bigtree, Naomi Wolf, Gavin de Becker and CHD aren’t willing to stand up when it really counts for the millions of children who are deeply harmed by the establishment’s agenda. I’m disappointed in all of them.

Going along with unethical policies is never the right approach. I firmly support Ghandi’s advice that “it’s better to walk alone in the right direction than with a crowd in the wrong direction.”. Very fortunately, you’re not walking alone. I’m one of the 66M right there with you and think you’re one of the most trustworthy voices in our time. Big big gratitude for the ways in which you speak out.

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Jemelines
7h

Thanks for your investigations and courage Mary ❤️🙏

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