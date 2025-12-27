By claiming the hepatitis B birth dose offers “important benefit to all newborns,” the AAP collapses individual risk, sidelines shared decision-making, and undermines core medical ethics.

Imagine a village with six children. Five of them face a dangerous illness, one that could be prevented with a medical intervention. The sixth child—the healthy one—faces no such danger. The village elders insist that all six must undergo the intervention immediately. They know the healthy child will not benefit. They know the intervention carries a very real risk—not theoretical, not symbolic—of irreversible harm. And in the parable, the harm is not hypothetical. The healthy child is fully sacrificed.

This parable illustrates the ethical failures underlying the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) defense of the universal hepatitis B birth-dose recommendation.

Recently, the AAP President, Dr. Susan J. Kressly speaking on behalf of the organization, asserted that the hepatitis B vaccine “offers an important benefit to all newborns,” and therefore informed consent may be bypassed, as has been the practice for decades. AAP’s formal statement goes further: “The shared clinical decision-making designation is not intended for interventions with clear, evidence-based benefits to a broad population, such as a safe vaccine that offers an important benefit to all newborns.”

This framing collapses population-level benefit into a claim of universal individual benefit. That claim is scientifically unsupported and ethically indefensible. A newborn whose mother is vaccinated, hepatitis B surface antigen–negative, and living in a low-risk household has essentially no chance of contracting hepatitis B at birth. For such infants, immediate vaccination offers no meaningful clinical advantage over vaccination in early infancy. When rare harms occur—and they do—they fall entirely on infants who did not stand to benefit. Their families bear this burden alone.

The Nuremberg Code, the Belmont Report, and the AMA Code of Medical Ethics each emphasize voluntary, informed consent and individualized risk–benefit analysis. Yet the AAP’s messaging removes the expectation of shared decision-making and signals to clinicians that parental involvement is unnecessary.

This is not ethical medicine. It is population utilitarianism presented as clinical inevitability. A more ethical model would include universal maternal screening, immediate vaccination for infants at true risk, informed consent driven vaccination in early infancy for low-risk infants, and transparent physician communication with parents. Public health can, and should, protect the many without sacrificing the one, but only if it acknowledges the healthy child — and the real, avoidable risks imposed upon them.

Dr. Lisa Ehrlich practices internal medicine in Houston, Texas and is the founder of Kirby Oaks Medical Group.