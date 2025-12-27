Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Rossi's avatar
Lynn Rossi
1d

My understanding is that the Hepatitis B vaccine was originally intended for sexually active adults to prevent contracting Hepatitis B. When the pharmaceutical industry experienced the refusal of adults to accept this vaccine, this Pharmaceutical Hepatitis B Vaccine was mandated for newborns, which are not sexually active as new borns and I honestly do not believe that you can contract hepatitis B from a spoon, as I was told by my pediatrician. (Scare tactic as usual re: vaccines and manipulation of a mother's informed choice) This vaccine seems highly unnecessary for this age group, except if the mother should test positive for Hepatitis B, and then again, are there research studies supporting the efficacy and effectiveness of this vaccine preventing the contraction of Hepatitis B?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

Absolutely no ethical standards in the "Ruling Class".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mary Talley Bowden MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture