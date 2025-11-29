The Persecution of Dr. Kelly Sutton: A Cautionary Tale of Medical Freedom in America

In 2015, California passed Senate Bill 277, eliminating personal belief exemptions for childhood vaccines and leaving only medical exemptions as the final safeguard for children to attend school without receiving every mandated shot. Dr. Kelly Sutton, an integrative medicine physician with decades of clinical experience, believed the law still permitted doctors to exercise professional judgment. Observing vaccine injuries in her practice and listening to families’ histories of adverse reactions, she began writing medical exemptions for patients she deemed at risk. What followed was a systematic campaign to silence her and dozens of colleagues, culminating in the revocation of her medical license—not for patient harm, but for daring to practice individualized medicine.

The retaliation was methodical. School nurses, trained under a secretive Medical Exemption Pilot Program orchestrated by public health officials, flagged exemptions that deviated from rigid, unspoken criteria. Records were scoured, physicians’ names leaked to newspapers, and targets painted on their backs. Dr. Sutton estimates roughly sixty California doctors wrote the majority of exemptions; nearly all who were investigated faced discipline. One colleague was punished for writing just a single exemption; another for two. In Dr. Sutton’s case, the Medical Board waited years—investigating 2015–2016 exemptions in 2019 and holding a hearing in 2021—before revoking her license over eight cases. No patient complained. No harm was alleged. Two thousand patients signed a letter begging the Board to spare her license. It made no difference.

The administrative hearing exposed the farce of due process. Expert witnesses, including a distinguished pediatric neurologist, were dismissed as “extreme.” A 300-page petition for reconsideration was rejected over a weekend, without board members even receiving it. When a superior court briefly forced reconsideration, the outcome remained the same: revocation. Massachusetts and New York followed suit under the principle of reciprocal discipline, stripping licenses Dr. Sutton held—even one forty years old and never used—because California had spoken.

This was not isolated incompetence; it was coordination. The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), a private organization, maintains a disciplinary clearinghouse that facilitates rapid interstate punishment. Evidence suggests its reach is global: disciplined physicians in New Zealand have discovered their cases transmitted to the FSMB. An international counterpart, IAMRA, mirrors this structure worldwide. In California, key architects of the crackdown—figures like Senator Richard Pan and then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra—later ascended to federal posts, carrying their playbook to Washington during the COVID-19 response.

Today, California’s subsequent law, SB 276, caps physicians at four medical exemptions per year and restricts them to a narrow list of contraindications—often requiring prior severe reactions to each individual vaccine. Family history, genetic predisposition, or a pattern of autoimmunity no longer suffices. In practice, meaningful medical exemptions have been extinguished.

Dr. Sutton’s story is not merely personal tragedy; it is a warning. When a private entity working in concert with state boards can end a physician’s career for writing a legal medical opinion, the ancient covenant between doctor and patient is broken. Informed consent collapses. Individualized medicine becomes impossible. And the precedent extends far beyond vaccines: any clinical judgment that conflicts with centralized public-health dogma can be framed as “misinformation” and punished accordingly.

Dr. Sutton, myself, Dr. John Humiston and Dr. Mark Brody now sue the FSMB, six state medical boards, and their officers, arguing that revoking licenses for exercising medical judgment and free speech violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Our case asserts a simple but profound principle: a physician’s pen, when guided by training, experience, and conscience, is an instrument of protected speech—no less than a journalist’s or citizen’s.

If we lose, the message to every doctor in America will be unambiguous: deviate from the approved narrative at your peril. If we win, the tide may finally turn, restoring the most fundamental right in medicine—the right to place the patient, not the state or its corporate partners, first.

Follow Dr. Sutton at drsutton.org and on X @drkellysutton.

For more on this lawsuit, go to an earlier interview, Silenced Healers: Doctors Sue to Reclaim Free Speech from Medical Boards.