Last week I was thrilled to be elected as the Precinct Chair for Harris County Precinct 440 in the Texas Republican Party. This role lets me channel my long-standing fight for medical freedom straight into grassroots politics, building on years of standing up for patients and physicians against overreach. This morning, during our precinct convention, we unanimously passed all 17 resolutions I proposed. At least seven other precincts also passed these resolutions — a powerful step toward real change in Texas healthcare and beyond.

These resolutions capture the issues I’ve championed for the past several years. They include eliminating all vaccine mandates to restore individual health autonomy and the Second Opinion Act, which ensures hospitalized patients can consult independent doctors from outside the facility. We called for banning Remdesivir, given its controversial use and risks during the pandemic, and for a Texas mRNA Pharmaceutical Sovereignty and Safety Act to restrict mRNA-based products in both humans and animals. Other measures empower physicians by allowing office dispensing of prescriptions, lifting restrictions on doctor-owned hospitals, and addressing the physician shortage through quality-focused incentives rather than bringing in foreign-trained doctors. We demanded reforms to the Texas Medical Board’s complaint, rule-making, and disciplinary processes, which have often targeted dissenting doctors unfairly. Additional resolutions seek to raise caps on non-economic damages in medical malpractice cases, recognize certifications from the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons for advertising as board-certified, hold nonprofit hospitals accountable by requiring partial property tax payments, rescind the DOCTOR Act (HB 2038), restore patient medical privacy rights, repeal ACA mandates to revive affordable major medical indemnity insurance, and opposed REAL ID as a potential national surveillance and domestic passport system. We even support a new major theme park in Houston to boost our local economy and promote healthy, fun family life.

As Precinct Chair, I now serve as the foundational leader for our local Republican efforts in Precinct 440. My responsibilities include mobilizing voters, recruiting and training volunteers, organizing precinct conventions (like the one where these resolutions passed), building community engagement on key issues, and acting as a direct liaison between residents and higher levels of the party. Precinct chairs are the “boots on the ground”—we turn everyday concerns into platform priorities, influence candidate endorsements, and drive turnout during elections. In a massive county like Harris, this grassroots work is essential to shifting the direction of Texas politics.

With unanimous approval at the precinct level, these resolutions now advance to the Harris County Republican Party Senate District convention on March 28th, where they can gain broader support. If successful there, they could reach the Texas Republican Party state convention June 11-13, where delegates shape the official statewide platform. From there, they have the potential to inspire actual legislation in the upcoming Texas Legislature session. I plan to rally supporters, share the resolutions widely, testify if needed, and network with delegates to build momentum. This is how real change starts—from the precinct up. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead in this way and encourage every Texan to get involved at the local level. Together, we can reclaim medical freedom, accountability, and common-sense policies for our state.

List of Resolutions Passed: