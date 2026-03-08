Dangerous Misinformation

Dangerous Misinformation

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Melanie Ross's avatar
Melanie Ross
7d

Hi ! Congratulations! I’m a precinct chair too in Leon County ( precinct 13). We’re having both our precinct and county conventions on the 28th. Please send me your resolutions and we will consider them in my precinct.

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Jana's avatar
Jana
7d

Awesome!! Thanks for all you do.

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