Guest submission from Dr. Steven Hatfill

“Treason doth never prosper. What’s the reason?

Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason”....Sir John Harington, 1591

INTRODUCTION

As I am writing, I am in the middle of a media smear campaign fostered by a couple of Shills. Such individuals are used by the deep state to enthusiastically defame whoever is threatening the status quo of a particular government doctrine or program. The goal is to trigger members of the public to post a torrent of their emotional opinions on social media, believing they have a participation in political power as a group. A common tactic it has been used repeatedly when deep state actors fear that adverse information will leak.

A perfect example was in 2020, when a safe drug called Hydroxychloroquine (and later a drug called Ivermectin) proved it could reduce COVID-19 hospitalization and mortality by up to 81% in some cases when given early in infection. Both drugs were FDA-approved for other uses.

However, under FDA regulations, if pre-existing safe and effective drugs already exist, any new vaccine must undergo lengthy safety testing. A reason had to be found to stop the use of these two inexpensive oral medications, so the clinical testing was intentionally done in late-phase COVID patients, well outside the therapeutic window of the drugs.

However, the private doctors using these drugs to treat patients were showing remarkable success. These doctors were then intentionally censored and ridiculed on social media. Cheap, effective drug treatments were denigrated so that highly experimental and profitable mRNA “vaccines” could be rushed through EUA certification. Censorship has kept most people in the dark.

Americans need to understand that the viral Spike Protein generated by the mRNA “vaccine” when injected into their bodies is highly toxic. It was never properly safety tested by any vaccine manufacturer. The scientists and discovering doctors were ignored, shut out by the corporate mainstream media, shut out by the corrupt medical publishing system, and ignored by the handful of corrupt senior federal health bureaucrats. BREAKING: Landmark Peer-Reviewed Research Library on mRNA Injection Harms Just Released - Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

Not one senior federal health leader has ever admitted that the COVID-19 viral Spike protein is a highly toxic molecule that can kill on its own and that the mRNA “vaccines” tell the body to make it in large amounts for months. Until that time comes, the Pharmaceutical-industrial complex will continue to run the pandemic response of the United States and cover up the harm it has caused. Recently, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that it will not publish data mapping the date of COVID-19 mRNA “vaccination” for an individual to the date of their death.

UKHSA states that the release of the data would lead to the distress or anger of bereaved relatives, and it would damage the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died. The UK government used the same strategy after thousands of people contracted HIV and Hepatitis C from infected blood products in the 1980s. Yet the curtains are slowly lifting.

MY BRIEF BACKGROUND

With the Shills set loose to discredit me and distract from serious problems, it seems prudent to give a quick summary of my background over the last 20 years.

From a strong trauma background derived from 18 years in Africa, I worked extensively as an outside contractor for a company based in Virginia Beach, VA. Working as part of a team, it was a privilege to participate in the continuous implementation of a DoD-approved tactical combat medicine training program for the US Armed Forces conducted on both the East and West coasts. This involved bolstering the training of conventional US Army BCT-3 personnel but focused primarily on a variety of other military units, including the Pararescue and Naval community, select NATO forces, and MARSOC, at various locations around the country. Watching the expansion of the new operational doctrine and medical countermeasures synergize with new understandings of trauma pathophysiology and the visible, rapid reduction in US ground combat mortality was one of the true highlights of my career.

In 2007, I took up a concurrent position as Adjunct Assistant Professor at the George Washington University Medical School. My task was to help integrate the new battlefield trauma doctrine into EMT, Paramedic, and Paramedic refresher training. I also served in a consultant role with the Washington, D.C., National Medical Response Team (NMRT), which would provide a rapid response for any urban mass-casualty CBRNE incident. My UN certification as a Weapons Inspector in 2000, as well as previous training in Chemical Demilitarization, served me well.

In 2011, I took on additional responsibilities as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the GWU Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Tropical Medicine, teaching infectious diseases. I developed and taught a new Bacterial Pathogenesis Course, and used advanced DNA Microarray (TessArae) technology to study a novel mosquito control technique in the Dominican Republic. The findings were peer-reviewed and published. Maintaining my adjunct status, I became a part-time Medical Director for EFP Tactical Medicine (London, EC2V 7RS) in 2013. There, I improved and taught an on-site toxicology CME program for the UAE Ministry of Health. In response to the presence of the MERS virus a year earlier, I also developed a 20-hour CME course on emerging infectious diseases and pandemic management.

Following a series of Ebola-related incidentsin late 2014, I was tasked by EFP with creating and implementing an on-site training program to establish a Rapid Ebola/Marburg Response Team for the Ministry of Health in an African country. It was nice to be back in Africa, and the training and team stand-up were accomplished. After the owner died in 2018, EFP (Pvt. Ltd) was dissolved.

The poor 2014 performance of the CDC and NIH (Dr. Fauci), and the mass confusion exhibited by US federal health leaders during the 2014 Ebola crisis, prompted me to undertake a detailed study of US pandemic preparedness. What started as curiosity turned to shock at the incompetence of the Obama administration and the unpreparedness of local authorities in our cities. I published my findings in a prophetic book titled “Three Seconds Until Midnight” in November 2019.

One month later, China announced the outbreak of an unknown virus that would quickly become pandemic. The predicted dysfunctional response by a small number of corrupt senior US federal health bureaucrats during 2020 would quickly create the most significant public health disaster the US has seen in the last 100 years. The infection the virus caused would be named COVID-19.

On January 19, 2020, the first recognized case of COVID-19 appeared on US soil. Ten days later, a White House Coronavirus Task Force was formed. For the next 6 weeks, the de facto leader was Dr Anthony Fauci, who did nothing but issue clueless, repeated statements that there was nothing to worry about concerning the pandemic.

On February 3, 2020, I was called to the White House by Dr. Peter Navarro, PhD, the President’s Senior Advisor for Trade and Manufacturing Policy. From the White House campus, I helped the Navarro team identify COVID-19 countermeasures. Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine were added to the list based on “real-world evidence” of their effectiveness overseas for early COVID-19 treatment. Any licensed doctor could prescribe them. Yet the early use of these drugs was intentionally maligned and blocked. In 2025, after two long years of study, referencing, and heated arguments with my very patient publisher, I finished a book outlining Pfizer’s sheer corruption, which may have reached a possible RICO status. UNMASKED-The Painful Truth of the COVID-19 Tragedy .

MAHA IS SUBVERTED FROM THE START

By 2025, after 4 years of oppressive mRNA “vaccine” coercion and CDC-directed propaganda, America was demanding change, clarity, and accountability. Under the dysfunctional Biden vaccine mandates, the All-Cause US Mortality increased, and the Average Life Expectancy of Americans decreased. The voters had selected President Trump, and they expected rapid change. The concept of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) logically had to start by removing the mRNA “vaccines” from the market. The FDA could play a critical role, but this required an FDA Commissioner who would stand up to Big Pharma and its mRNA products.

Within a week of Mr. Kennedy’s appointment as the Secretary of HHS, an abdominal surgeon named Dr. Marty Makary, MD (a former Obama Donor), was announced as the new FDA Commissioner on November 22. It was rumored that the White House made the selection, overriding Mr. Kennedy, who wanted to bring in experienced hardline FDA advisors. It was concerning that Dr. Makary stated he was unaware of serious problems with the mRNA vaccines but was willing to study the situation. That should have immediately disqualified him.

Good news arrived on February 11, when the national media announced that Dr Gerald Parker, DVM, PhD was appointed to the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR). The office was mandated by Congress in 2022 by the PREVENT Act. However, in reality, Dr. Parker was actually appointed as a Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Biosecurity and Pandemic Response at the National Security Council (NSC), not OPPR. The President’s Chief of Staff did not correct the confusion, and that office remained abandoned. In February 2025, Dr. Parker had committed a cardinal sin against Big Pharma by refusing to support the USDA’s plan to vaccinate every chicken in the country against “bird flu” with a mismatched H5N2 Zoetis vaccine. His staff was gradually reduced from 6 down to a single part-time aide. He resigned in late July 2025.

MY TURN AT THE CHOPPING BLOCK

On April 28, I was given a political position as a Schedule C Senior Advisor to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at HHS: the operational US agency responsible for controlling all natural disasters, and it had a vast portfolio. Both my initial interview and my first meeting as a Senior Advisor were with Mr. Matthew Buckham, who served as the HHS Liaison to the White House (i.e., Sergio Gor and Susie Wiles). Both meetings were odd when Mr. Buckham informed me that Mr. Kennedy had directly appointed the Principal Deputy Secretary (PDS) John Knox to be in charge of ASPR and “they” wanted someone else in that position. I assumed that by “they” he meant Susie Wiles, the President’s authoritarian Chief of Staff. PDS Knox was committed to doing what was right for ASPR and for the nation. As we worked more closely together, I found that he was the most knowledgeable man I had ever met in operational disaster control. On 9/11, he had been in the ruins of New York, leading from the front, searching for victims in the rubble while exposing himself to fumes as toxic as Drano without respiratory protection. An American Hero. I felt it an honor to work with him.

By 2025, the number of mRNA projects for COVID-19 and “Bird Flu” in the BARDA pipeline was staggering. Yet the effectiveness of safe, cheap early drug treatments remained ignored. On February 17, 2025, an outside study revealed that mRNA “vaccine” particles could pass from pregnant mice through their placentas into their developing fetal pups within the first hour after their mother’s intramuscular injection. The still-developing fetal pups would then manufacture the toxic viral Spike Protein for days. mRNA-1273 is placenta-permeable and immunogenic in the fetus - PMC. This finding was well outside the knowledge base with profound implications for human reproductive health. I saw the study in April and considered it a serious safety signal.

The PDS set up a meeting with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at the NIH, who came over to see us, and we went through the data together. He left, and two hours later, HHS withdrew its recommendation for mRNA “vaccination” of pregnant women. Influenced by an 11-million dollar CDC grant, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) continued to recommend the mRNA shots for pregnant women in any trimester. The FDA under Dr. Makary failed to step into the fray despite a documented Pfizer 5.3.6 Post-Marketing report, dated December 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021, pp. 12, that showed an mRNA vaccine-associated 81% miscarriage rate in early pregnancies.

Sometime during the summer, the PDS assigned me as ASPR’s Chief Medical Officer. On July 16, 2025, after an internal dispute between Senior Leadership, Matt Buckham suddenly became the Chief of Staff at HHS. I still remembered the two occasions when Buckham told me “they” wanted PDS Knox removed so someone “they” wanted could take the position. I finished a “White Paper” critical of the mRNA “vaccines” and waited for a face-to-face with Secretary Kennedy to review the data. The meeting was held, and, as the overall ASPR supervisor for BARDA, I asked him to issue a stop order for the 22 different mRNA “vaccines” in the pipeline. The Secretary approved this and ordered me to quickly and widely publicize and explain his decision. On August 5, 2025, he announced the termination of BARDA funding for mRNA “vaccine” development. Consequently, I rapidly appeared on two television programs before everything was brought to a halt by Stephanie Spear, the HHS Principal Deputy Chief of Staff. I then received a phone call from Matt Buckham, who told me I was not to do any media without her approval. I then forwarded multiple media requests, but Spears approved none of them.

My intentional silencing prevented many Americans from hearing the peer-reviewed truth about the mRNA “vaccines” and it gave the mainstream media time to recruit doctors who had been incorrectly promoting the mRNA vaccines for 4 years without studying the 5,000 medical papers describing the horrific mRNA “vaccine” harms. All forward momentum stopped. I was willing to work to help correct press slanders and media misinformation, but Stephanie Spear directly blocked this. The media went unchallenged and began to spew a torrent of false narratives describing the Secretary as incompetent, public health was in danger, and that the mRNA “vaccines” were safe, effective, and had saved millions of lives. The new FDA Commissioner refused to take any stance in the mRNA “vaccine” conflict and blithely allowed mRNA continuation under the NIH under constraints. They should have been outright banned.

The final embarrassment came on September 30, 2025, when the President of the United States took a photo opportunity to shake hands with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the Oval Office of the White House, on the day he announced a deal for Pfizer to sell drugs at lower prices in the US and on-shore its manufacturing. The President added that he had just received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

With a now truly confused true MAHA support base and an undermined Secretary of Health, something is clearly seriously wrong in Washington DC. At present, some 100 mRNA projects continue to receive NIH funding, recruitment for a “Bird Flu” vaccine clinical trial is underway, and Big Pharma continues to try and find a way to monetize MAHA, It is now using this acronym for its own purposes. On 25 October 2025, Buckham phoned to ask for my resignation citing that the Secretary wanted to take ASPR in another direction. I refused to resign and told him the Secretary would have to fire me. The Secretary apparently did, although I have yet to receive any written notification of this or the cause. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.