Bioweapons expert Dr. Steven Hatfill was recently fired from his position as Chief Medical Officer of ASPR, the department within HHS responsible for pandemic preparation. He received no warning and no explanation, only that Secretary Kennedy “wants to take ASPR in a different direction.”

Hatfill has always been outspoken about the the harms of the mRNA shots and the benefits of early treatment drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for COVID, and he continued to speak out even after joining HHS. Concerning all matters related to the pandemic, he was by far the most outspoken person working under Secretary Kennedy.

When news of Steven Hatfill’s firing broke, I reached out to a mutual contact to request an interview. Before that could happen, I was contacted by Dr. Meryl Nass, who had learned of my plans and wanted to dissuade me from speaking with him. During our call, she described a long-standing mutual animosity between her and Hatfill that recently flared up at an HHS meeting. Although she held no official role at the department, Secretary Kennedy had invited her to a small, sensitive discussion involving Hatfill and one other individual regarding anthrax-related matters. The meeting ended in a heated clash. Nass said she subsequently complained to Kennedy about Hatfill’s conduct; she also believed Hatfill had misrepresented himself as Chief Medical Officer of ASPR and that her complaint may have contributed to his termination. Having no prior allegiance to either party, I listened carefully to her account and paused before proceeding with an interview.

After my call with Nass, the two exchanged a heated round of public statements. Nass fired first, which struck me as curious: she hadn’t been fired or disciplined; at most she’d been stung by something Hatfill said in that meeting. Yet her broadside read like a post-hoc justification for his termination. In his response, Hatfill confirmed the contentious HHS encounter that immediately preceded his firing. With both sides openly acknowledging the clash, and despite Nass’s efforts to warn me off, I decided I needed to hear Hatfill’s account directly. What lingered was a simple question: why would a verbal confrontation between two longtime adversaries—one of whom didn’t even work at HHS—suddenly cost Hatfill his job?

Hatfill writes with raw honesty, and his statement, which quickly swirled around an underground network of medical freedom activists, led me to believe Nass had an agenda, a suspicion confirmed when he showed me his business card. Contrary to what Nass claimed, Dr. Steven Hatfill was Senior Advisor and Chief Medical Officer of ASPR.

When the story still didn’t add up, I looked at the timeline. Hatfill’s brief tenure at ASPR had been turbulent—not because he was shirking his duties, but because he was aggressively carrying out exactly what Secretary Kennedy had asked of him. On August 5, HHS announced the termination of twenty-two mRNA vaccine contracts managed by BARDA. Hatfill, who had spearheaded the most politically explosive decision of Kennedy’s young tenure—one that instantly cost pharmaceutical companies hundreds of millions—told me he fully expected to be fired over it. When the axe didn’t fall, he was genuinely relieved.

With Secretary Kennedy’s explicit blessing and encouragement, Hatfill teamed up with Gray Delaney to seed the contract-termination story, hoping to get ahead of the inevitable backlash from vaccine advocates and Big Pharma. Delaney had been brought on to handle communications for the broader MAHA agenda, but the moment this story broke, he discovered he couldn’t move without HHS Deputy Chief of Staff Stefanie Spear’s approval. Despite Kennedy’s assurances that Hatfill was free to speak, Spear tried to block him from appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room. Both Delaney and Hatfill point to Spear as the reason the story fizzled. As Delaney put it, “Every tweet, every media hit—nothing happened unless Stefanie signed off.”

The day following the announcement, Delaney posted a clip on X showing Trump’s response to ending all HHS funding to BARDA for mRNA technology, where Trump simply stated they planned to meet about it the following day. Per Delaney, this resulted in his sudden termination days later.

Hatfill believes two key personnel changes likely contributed to his and Delaney’s firings. On July 16, White House liason to HHS Matt Buckham was named as Kennedy’s new chief of staff. Per Dr. Hatfill, this appointment was the first sign of trouble. The previous chief of staff, Heather Flick, was easy to work with and fired for unclear reasons. With close ties to Susie Wiles, was Buckham placed in HHS to increase oversight over Kennedy?

Then, on October 10, 2025, Daniel Joseph Scavino Jr. was appointed director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Just over two weeks later—on October 27—Hatfill was asked to resign. In Hatfill’s telling, Scavino’s arrival handed Susie Wiles the perfect proxy: she could orchestrate his ouster to satisfy Big Pharma’s demands without getting her hands dirty or risking FOIA exposure. Scavino could handle the deed for her.

The real breaking point was Hatfill’s aggressive push for an immediate moratorium on mRNA and DNA vaccines. Five days before he was forced out, on October 22, a set of his personal briefing slides (reproduced below) was presented at an HHS meeting he could not attend. The slides laid out stark evidence that mRNA and DNA platforms were disrupting fundamental cellular biochemistry and warned that far more extensive safety testing was urgently required before any further use.

Five days after this slide deck (and a corresponding nine-page paper) were presented to Secretary Kennedy, HHS Chief of Staff Matt Buckham phoned Dr. Hatfill and told him the Secretary wanted his resignation. Dr. Hatfill asked why and was told “because he wants to take ASPR in a different direction.” Hatfill told him he did nothing wrong, and he would have to fire him. When Hatfill showed up at work that Monday, he was locked out. Kennedy has not reached out to him since then.