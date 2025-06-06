In October 2021, Scott Schara’s 19-year-old daughter, Grace, who had Down syndrome, died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wisconsin under harrowing circumstances. Her story reveals a disturbing intersection of hospital protocols, medical negligence, and systemic failures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grace’s death, which her family alleges was a result of intentional misconduct, has led to a groundbreaking lawsuit set for trial in June 2025, potentially setting a precedent for accountability in healthcare.

Grace, described by her father as a “gift from God,” contracted COVID-19 in September 2021. Initially, the Schara family followed the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) protocol, using ivermectin and vitamins. However, a critical decision to purchase a pulse oximeter, driven by pandemic propaganda, proved fatal. When Grace’s oxygen saturation dropped to 88%, the family, adhering to protocol recommendations, admitted her to the hospital on October 6, 2021. Scott later reflected that this reliance on a number, without a baseline or understanding of oxygen saturation, was a grave mistake. Grace, who merely had a cold, might still be alive had they not sought hospital care.

Once admitted, Grace’s condition was mismanaged. Despite initially stabilizing with oxygen, hospital staff escalated her treatment to high-flow oxygen devices like Vapotherm and BiPAP within 24 hours, often without clear communication to Scott, who was present as her advocate. On October 10, Scott was forcibly removed from the hospital by an armed guard, accused of having COVID symptoms and interfering with care. During the 47 hours Grace was without an advocate, staff administered Precedex, a sedative, increasing its dosage six times. On October 13, while Grace’s sister Jessica was briefly absent, the hospital restrained Grace, leading to her defecating in bed. That same day, Dr. Gavin Shokar placed an unauthorized Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order on her chart, despite the family’s explicit refusal to authorize ventilation or DNR status.

The sequence of events on Grace’s final day is chilling. Between 10:48 a.m. and 6:15 p.m., staff administered a maximum dose of Precedex, three doses of Lorazepam, and morphine—medications contraindicated together and akin to hospice euthanasia protocols. Despite Scott questioning the morphine, the doctor claimed it was to “slow her breathing.” By 7:18 p.m., Grace’s vitals plummeted, and Jessica, on a FaceTime call, pleaded for help. Nurses, citing the unauthorized DNR, refused to intervene, and Grace died at 7:27 p.m. as her family watched helplessly.

The Schara family’s lawsuit, filed in April 2023, names Dr. Shokar and nurses Allison Barkholtz and Holly McGinnis, alleging medical malpractice and battery due to the unauthorized DNR and intentional administration of lethal medications. Attorney Warner Mendenhall emphasizes the battery claim, which could hold individuals personally liable, bypassing protections like the PREP Act. The case, one of the first COVID-related lawsuits to reach a jury trial, faces challenges, including Wisconsin’s $750,000 medical malpractice cap, which deters attorneys from taking such cases. Yet, the Scharas are not seeking financial gain; any award will support Grace’s nonprofit to raise awareness.

Discovery revealed systemic issues: doctors adhering to rigid protocols, ignoring patient needs, and a lack of accountability. Notably, Grace’s medical records labeled her a “non-VIP patient,” suggesting differential treatment, possibly exacerbated by her unvaccinated status and Down syndrome. The case also highlights broader discrimination against vulnerable populations, including the elderly and disabled, during the pandemic.

The trial started June 2nd (covered live by Children’s Health Defense) and is expected to span up to four weeks, and will test the legal climate in Wisconsin, where hospitals wield significant influence. A victory could set a precedent, exposing hospital misconduct and prompting reform. Scott and Warner hope Grace’s story will illuminate the erosion of the doctor-patient relationship and spur a revival of ethical medicine. For the Scharas, justice means ensuring Grace’s death was not in vain, saving lives by challenging a broken system.

To learn more about Grace, please visit the website in her honor, www.ourAmazingGrace.net. To donate to the foundation set up in name, please visit www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit.