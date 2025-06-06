Day 8

Day 8

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
Jun 6

I am so sorry about Grace's death. What happened to her was not accidental. It was a well defined practice in both the UK and US. In the UK it has been revealed that Matt Hancock had bought up massive quantities of Midazolam before covid 19 was declared as a PHEIC. There too, people with disabilities were given DNRs without consent of their families or self. Just like Grace, they were murdered.

This is what so disturbs me about the current covid shots pretty much being mandated for sick people. Disability is listed as a co morbidity. I don't think the mass murder of people whom are considered "non-VIP" has stopped or will be stopped at all by those in power. As before, this is a deliberate attempt by those who believe in "eugencis" to get rid of other people whom they consider "undesirable".

One look at Grace shows she was a blessing to our world. She and so many others who are considered "undesirable" have, in fact, enriched the human family. I hope her family wins this case and I hope that we can win against the eugenicists, still in positions of power in both the US and UK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Big E's avatar
Big E
Jun 6

Thank you, Dr. Bowden, for writing such a concise and eloquent summary of this travesty (tragedy, too, but TRAVESTY for sure).

The absolutely evil, diabolical PREP Act and related emergency declarations (still in place) allowed this to happen, granting full liability immunity to the protocols, people, and perpetrators involved.

We hope the jury is swayed by their own humanity and compassion rather than anything slippery the hospital lawyers present. Yes, they must follow the law, but they also must follow righteousness.

Murder, even if state sanctioned, is still murder. It must never happen again, and those who willingly participated must suffer the consequences — even if they were legally in the right. The Nuremberg Code and Helsinki Accords after WWII were meant to stop such atrocities. They didn’t. Now our justice system must.

NO human being should ever condone what happened to Grace and so many others in hospitals worldwide, especially the “Five Eyes” countries. Doesn’t matter if they were “just following orders” on pain of dismissal from their jobs. Medical murder must not be allowed to stand anywhere in the world, much less our country, which was founded on the premise that all men (and women) are created equal — not VIP or non-VIP.

Our very best wishes to the Scharas and all who love and care for them. And sincere kudos and appreciation to attorney Warner Mendenhall, who is the type of lawyer we need so many more of! Any lawyers out there? Please contact Mr. Mendenhall’s firm — they need help! https://warnermendenhall.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Talley Bowden MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture