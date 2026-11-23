Physician’s assistant Deb Conrad, a longtime hospitalist and advanced practice provider director at a Rochester Regional Health facility in New York, describes observing a cluster of unusual medical events in adult patients during the height of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in 2021. Patients presented with strokes, heart attacks, rapidly progressing cancers, new-onset autoimmune type 1 diabetes, appendicitis, neuropathies, and other conditions, often within hours to days of receiving COVID-19 vaccines then authorized under emergency use authorization. Many patients themselves connected the timing to vaccination; staff members also noted patterns they had not previously seen in comparable volume, including breakthrough COVID infections requiring hospitalization—an event that, under the provider agreement, triggered mandatory reporting to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Conrad states that the hospital system had signed a COVID-19 vaccination program provider agreement obligating it to educate staff and report moderate and severe adverse events, hospitalizations, and other specified outcomes to VAERS while the products remained under EUA. She began filing reports herself—eventually approaching 200—because most colleagues lacked training or declined to do so. She placed reporting materials in clinical areas, notified teams, and escalated concerns to leadership. Local hospital leadership initially raised no objection, but once the issue reached the larger system, they claimed she was over-reporting. She was thereafter barred from filing reports on patients she was not personally rounding on that day, despite her dual clinical and administrative role. Colleagues who had been referring cases were later restricted from continuing to do so.

The environment, she recounts, was intensely polarized. Vaccinated staff received visible badges; unvaccinated staff were marked by their absence and faced hostility from both patients and colleagues. Patients sometimes refused care from unbadged clinicians. Conrad describes instances of unvaccinated patients being told, in effect, that their illness was the result of a “stupid choice.” She maintains that early pandemic hospital volumes were not overwhelmed as widely portrayed, while the Delta wave in fall 2021 - after widespread vaccination - produced the heaviest demand she had seen. She herself remained unvaccinated under a religious exemption then still permitted in New York.

In October 2021, shortly after she appeared publicly on a podcast and had been interviewed by the New York Times discussing the side effects she was reporting, Conrad was summoned by human resources, interrogated, and terminated. Official reasons cited included her lack of vaccination and media comments; she and her counsel view the termination as retaliation for enforcing adverse-event reporting that administrators said created vaccine hesitancy. After her departure, she was told VAERS reporting at the facility essentially ceased. She had previously received professional recognition, including a nomination for a physician excellence award and consideration for a state board role.

Her ongoing False Claims Act lawsuit, originally filed with attorney Warner Mendenhall, alleges that Rochester Regional Health failed to meet reporting conditions attached to federal payments for vaccines it administered. The case survived a motion to dismiss and entered discovery; a trial had been anticipated for 2028. In late 2025 the Department of Justice sought to intervene and dismiss the action in full, describing it as burdensome. Conrad, as relator, also asserts a whistleblower retaliation claim. She notes the irony that federal policy has since moved toward compensating providers for filing VAERS reports and opening a vaccine-injury research clinic, while her case alleging institutional suppression of reporting faces potential dismissal.

Conrad continues part-time work in a small private practice where she can speak freely with patients. She reports ongoing encounters with individuals who never recovered from 2021 events and with younger patients developing cancers and autoimmune conditions at rates she considers atypical based on her prior experience. She frames the episode as a failure of the core medical obligation to report observed harm, particularly with products still under emergency authorization, and as a source of lasting professional distrust. Whether the lawsuit proceeds will determine whether the reporting obligations contained in the provider agreements are treated as enforceable conditions of payment or as largely unenforced guidance.

Learn more and donate to Deb Conrad’s case: https://iamdebconrad.com