Since the rollout of COVID shots in 2021, embalmers worldwide have reported a startling new phenomenon: unusual white, fibrous clots unlike any seen in decades of practice. These rubbery, calamari-like structures, often solid and stretchy, have appeared in 20-30% of corpses according to multiple surveys, primarily in individuals who received mRNA vaccines. Retired U.S. Air Force Major Tom Haviland, a data analyst and engineer, has become a leading voice documenting this issue after his own professional stand against vaccine mandates.

Haviland, fired in 2021 from his $165,000 defense contracting role at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for refusing the experimental mRNA shot, turned his analytical skills toward this mystery. Inspired by the 2022 documentary Died Suddenly, he contacted the Ohio Embalmers Association. Vice President Woody Wilson confirmed seeing the clots, corroborating accounts from embalmers who first noticed them roughly six months after vaccine deployment. Haviland and collaborator Laura Kasner launched global surveys of embalmers from 2022 to 2025. Results consistently showed 66-83% of respondents observing these clots in 20-30% of cases, with sharp increases in the 36-50 age group—aligning with excess mortality and disability data from analysts like Edward Dowd.

Scientific teams, including Australian organic chemist Greg Harrison, have analyzed the clots using advanced techniques. Normal clotting involves fibrinogen converting to fibrin in balanced alpha, beta, and gamma chains, forming smooth, plasmin-degradable structures. These abnormal clots show a distorted 9:4:1 ratio, with high phosphorus, sulfur, and sometimes tin, low iron, magnesium, and potassium. Researchers hypothesize that spike protein—whether from infection or vaccine—and phospholipid nanoparticles phosphorylate and hijack fibrinogen, creating misfolded, amyloid-like polymers resistant to breakdown. Thioflavin T staining lights them up green under UV, confirming amyloid properties. Scanning electron microscopy reveals twisted, nodular fibers unlike normal “spaghetti-like” fibrin.

Alarmingly, these clots appear not only in corpses but in living patients. Endovascular specialist Dr. Mahana Basheeret reported extracting them via catheter from legs, hearts, and other vessels in his Jacksonville cath lab. Similar reports from a UK whistleblower describe 3-10 such clots weekly, almost exclusively in vaccinated individuals, with severity increasing by dose count. Standard clot-busters like tPA fail; physical removal is required. Radiologists struggle to detect them as they mold to vessel walls. Microclots resembling “coffee grounds” also clog capillaries, impairing oxygen exchange.Official response has been minimal. Haviland shared survey data with FDA, CDC, and NIH annually since 2023, including before an advisory meeting, yet received no substantive action. Some doctors faced pressure to cease communication. Funeral associations largely remain silent, despite member concerns. Patient surveys (over 1,400 responses) mirror CDC V-safe data, showing post-2021 surges in leg, lung, brain, and heart clots.

This vascular amyloidosis represents a visible, testable signal amid broader debates on vaccine side effects. While spike from infection may contribute in rare cases, persistence of mRNA-driven production offers a plausible driver for ongoing cases years later. Protocols like nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin aim to address spike, with advanced filtration showing promise. As embalmers continue annual conventions and data collection, independent science must prioritize rigorous autopsy, imaging, and blood supply studies. Transparency and further investigation are essential to understand and mitigate this persistent issue.